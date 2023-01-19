[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals
Clarence Ford interviews Peter Britz, Professor of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University.
This freshwater crisis highlights a greater problem, which is that chemicals that are used and generated by our industries are ending up in our water supply and polluting our environment, says Britz.
RELATED: Locals suspect fish-die off linked to Milnerton Lagoon's 'highly polluted water'
The chemical pollution is discharged into our rivers and freshwater fish are "on the front line", says Britz.
Fish are a very good indicator of what's in the environment.Peter Britz, Professor of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
Britz shares more on this crisis:
- Polyfluoroalkyl substances also known as PFAS are the chemicals that are causing damage to our water sources and freshwater fish
- This family of chemicals are very "persistent" and do not break down easily
- An additional problem to this already worrisome crisis, is that there isn't a lot of information and research on PFAS chemicals and when research does come out, the chemicals that we thought were safe, end up being harmful
- Unfortunately, for communities on the riverbanks that rely on the water and fish as a form of protein and nourishment, they don't have much of a choice other than to consume it
- A main contributor to this problem is loadshedding, which affects sewage pumps and the efficiency of its functionality
When these things [chemicals] are disposed of, they end up in the environment and in high concentrations, they can be harmful to human health and obviously the environment.Peter Britz, Professor of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
Over the years there's more and more information coming out about all of these chemicals we assume are safe, turns out are not so safe.Peter Britz, Professor of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
You have vulnerable communities; people don't have jobs and they live by subsistence, so very often they rely on freshwater fish as a source of protein and they simply eat the fish because they don't have a choice.Peter Britz, Professor of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
It's a bit of an elephant in the room. We tend to be focused on loadshedding and the lights, but we actually are sitting with an environmental disaster in terms of the health of our freshwater ecosystem.Peter Britz, Professor of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74558125_delicious-crispy-fish-and-chips-fried-cod-french-fries-lemon-slices-tartar-sauce-and-mushy-peas-on-p.html?vti=mu6irieati4qomc8ef-1-14
