The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations





Clarence Ford speaks to Sertan Sanderson of Deutsche Welle.

The World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland

The UN secretary general highlighted the issue of the climate crisis at the conference

The conference centre in Davos for the WEF annual meeting @ makasanaphoto/123rf.com

Politicians and global business leaders are gathered to discuss socio-economic issues around the world such as energy security and the climate emergency.

What stood out this year is the grave tone of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when speaking about the state of the world.

World issues such as the climate and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine are “piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash", he lamented.

A bit later, he used a different kind of metaphor and said the world is 'looking into the eye of a Category Five hurricane'. Sertan Sanderson, Correspondent at Deutsche Welle

Guterres placed particular emphasis on the issue of global warming, criticising the oil industry for its role in the crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not present in Davos this year as he stayed in South Africa to address the energy crisis.

