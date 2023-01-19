Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist
Pippa Hudson speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Lerato reached out to Knowler following her purchase of a PS 5 console, priced at R11 999, from Clickongames.co.za.
She clicked on the "HelloPeter verified", paid for the console via a pay portal link on 16 December 2022, and waited for it to be delivered two to three days later.
The website looked legitimate, and even had a pop-up banner saying that they are HelloPeter verified… I received an email from ClickOnGames acknowledging receipt of payment, and that the order will be delivered in two to three days.Lerato
However, 20 December came around and the PS 5 meant as a Christmas gift for her son never arrived.
On 20 December I started getting suspicious when I tried to track my order on their site. It still said 'order status processing'. I called the customer care number at 012 646 1511; it just rang and went to voicemail.Lerato
When she went to HelloPeter.com to add a complaint, she saw other consumers had the same issue.
Knowler warns consumers to only use credit cards when paying for things online.
Not being able to pay with a credit card is a red flag; I would avoid it… I wouldn’t actually shop online without a credit card.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
"Chargeback" is a demand made by a credit-card provider for a retailer to return funds on a fraudulent or disputed transaction.
It works as a protection that is offered by Mastercard, Visa, and various financial institutions.
In the end, Lerato parted with R12 300, and the bank could not assist her with a refund or reverse the purchase.
Knowler contacted HelloPeter MD ALom Rom about the verified claim.
Ironically, the site currently has 18 one-star reviews, all alleging non-delivery of paid-for goods.
Rom says ClickOnGames is a free business that has never paid for a plan with them and therefore their claim that they are verified is absolutely false.
HelloPeter has since removed its HelloPeter Verified claim.
