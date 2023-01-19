Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Will the legal action faced by Eskom over rolling blackouts amount to anything? John Maytham speaks to Morné Malan, strategic specialist for trade union Solidarity. 19 January 2023 3:16 PM
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight “We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown. 19 January 2023 2:02 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
View all Local
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility. 19 January 2023 9:25 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023 The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet. 19 January 2023 1:48 PM
Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer. 19 January 2023 11:27 AM
Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print' Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts. 19 January 2023 10:06 AM
View all Business
‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies. 19 January 2023 3:10 PM
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age) Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity. 19 January 2023 1:23 PM
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve... 19 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. 19 January 2023 10:41 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist

19 January 2023 11:27 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Online shopping
Wendy Knowler
online scam
Clickongames.co.za.
ClickOnGames
HelloPeter

Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer.

Pippa Hudson speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Lerato reached out to Knowler following her purchase of a PS 5 console, priced at R11 999, from Clickongames.co.za.

She clicked on the "HelloPeter verified", paid for the console via a pay portal link on 16 December 2022, and waited for it to be delivered two to three days later.

The website looked legitimate, and even had a pop-up banner saying that they are HelloPeter verified… I received an email from ClickOnGames acknowledging receipt of payment, and that the order will be delivered in two to three days.

Lerato

However, 20 December came around and the PS 5 meant as a Christmas gift for her son never arrived.

On 20 December I started getting suspicious when I tried to track my order on their site. It still said 'order status processing'. I called the customer care number at 012 646 1511; it just rang and went to voicemail.

Lerato

When she went to HelloPeter.com to add a complaint, she saw other consumers had the same issue.

Knowler warns consumers to only use credit cards when paying for things online.

Not being able to pay with a credit card is a red flag; I would avoid it… I wouldn’t actually shop online without a credit card.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

"Chargeback" is a demand made by a credit-card provider for a retailer to return funds on a fraudulent or disputed transaction.

It works as a protection that is offered by Mastercard, Visa, and various financial institutions.

©lightfieldstudios/123rf
©lightfieldstudios/123rf

In the end, Lerato parted with R12 300, and the bank could not assist her with a refund or reverse the purchase.

Knowler contacted HelloPeter MD ALom Rom about the verified claim.

Ironically, the site currently has 18 one-star reviews, all alleging non-delivery of paid-for goods.

Rom says ClickOnGames is a free business that has never paid for a plan with them and therefore their claim that they are verified is absolutely false.

HelloPeter has since removed its HelloPeter Verified claim.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




19 January 2023 11:27 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Online shopping
Wendy Knowler
online scam
Clickongames.co.za.
ClickOnGames
HelloPeter

More from Business

© milkos/123rf.com

Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023

19 January 2023 1:48 PM

The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish and chips. © myviewpoint/123rf.com

[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals

19 January 2023 1:11 PM

Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© georgejmclittle/123rf.com

Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'

19 January 2023 10:06 AM

Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses

19 January 2023 9:51 AM

If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman stuck in elevator.

Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts

19 January 2023 8:57 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevators

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame

19 January 2023 7:41 AM

The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © kvkirillov/123rf.com

SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding

19 January 2023 6:08 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein (Director at Werksmans Attorneys) about the effects of blackouts on SA businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year

18 January 2023 8:33 PM

Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peshkov/123rf.com

Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses

18 January 2023 5:38 PM

As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding

Local Politics

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Public Enterprises committee calls on Eskom to decisively deal with power cuts

19 January 2023 4:57 PM

Load shedding among top hurdles faced by 2022 matric class

19 January 2023 4:37 PM

Gauteng police arrest six people alleged to be kidnapping syndicate members

19 January 2023 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA