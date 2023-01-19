The Midday Report Express: Manatshe says getting power on grid not up to him





Minister of Minerals and Energy, Gwede Manatshe, has deflected all responsibility for the energy crisis away from himself and his department. This is the lead story in The Midday Report today.

In a recent interview with News24, Mantashe took the position that it was not his responsibility to ensure there was energy available for the electricity grid. He clarified by saying his job was only to approve the building of more power stations.

Mandy spoke with News24 journalist Kyle Cowan about the interview with Mantashe.

Now, the responsibility of the Minister of Energy, is not to connect megawatts to the grid. Ok? I'm stating that as a fact. Gwede Manatshe, Minister of Minerals and Energy

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Former President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Johannesburg High Court for his private prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sends shock waves around the world as she announces she will step down from her position.

Matric Results: The Department of Basic Education hosts a pre-breakfast with the class of 2022 and those who came out on top.

Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, threatens to declare an intergovernmental dispute over loadshedding - writes to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding answers.

Scroll up for full audio.