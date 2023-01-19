Would you run in the dark for 55 hours?

Streaming issues? Report here
19 January 2023 4:01 PM
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
Ultra Marathon
marathon running

John Maytham is joined by Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, to discuss the mind-bending 200-mile ultra-marathon in the dark - Tunnel Ultra.
Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com
Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com

The Tunnel Ultra Marathon started 3 years ago, and it will take place again in March 2023 in southwest England. The participants will be running for 200 miles in a dark tunnel, which equates to about 321km.

About 40 people participate each year and only 13 people have finished the race in the 3 years since it began.

Tucker, who is a sport scientist, shares that some studies have shown that one might experience visual difficulties after running in the dark for that long. He says everything about the race is uncomfortable given the fact that one would be running for 55 hours with no support and no interaction with other people.

Everything about it is uncomfortable over the course of 55 hours.

Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

A race like this might end up affecting your health especially if you participate more than once. He says the preparation for this kind of race is demanding as it would require extensive training.




