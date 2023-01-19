Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023





John Perlman spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

Calculating your net worth helps to create a snapshot of your financial progress in relation to what you own and what you owe, says Roelofse.

The point is you have to establish where you are financially right now… because it’s from here that we are going to progress or regress. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

How to calculate this is by adding up what you own, minus what you owe and it will give you your net worth.

All it takes is a sheet of paper with two columns listing the current value of all your assets on one side and your liabilities (the outstanding loans) on the other side. Subtracting the total liabilities from your total assets leaves you with a current value of what you are worth.

Roelofse says to improve your wealth the figure must grow above the inflation rate (which is 7.2%) to keep its value, if it is not growing, you are effectively getting poorer.

Ways to improve your net worth are found by:

Reducing your liabilities Target your loans and get rid of them as soon as possible. This will reduce interest on debt that is often higher than the returns found on investments (like your car's depreciating value vs installments).

Acquiring high growth assets Compound interest is your friend in the financial world and investments that grow consistently over time are the prize. But this exercise needs consistent positive returns over the longest possible time to compound your growth.

