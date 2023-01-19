HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again
Clarence Ford speaks to Mark Heywood, health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation Treatment Action Campaign.
-
UN AIDS has warned of rising HIV infections and deaths
-
Young people in particular are at risk for infection
We are still struggling with an HIV epidemic, despite the shift in focus to Covid-19 in the last few years.
In the hangover of COVID-19, one of the things that UN AIDS is warning about is that HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again. HIV deaths are on the rise all over the world once again.Mark Heywood, health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation, Treatment Action Campaign
Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 are particularly at risk for infection.
Many young people do not practice safe sex and some inject drugs.
Heywood says that schools do not provide adequate education about HIV and AIDS and the importance of getting antiretroviral (ARV) treatments if they do test positive.
We have a tendency to take our eye off the ball and we are going to pay the price.Mark Heywood, health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation, Treatment Action Campaign
He says that of the roughly eight million people living with HIV in South Africa, around three million are not getting ARV treatments.
Heywood argues that we need to be having open conversations with young people about sex, sexual orientation, and safe practices to make sure they are equipped to protect themselves from the risks of HIV and AIDS.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vadimjoker/vadimjoker2007/vadimjoker200700195/150874958-male-doctor-holding-a-red-ribbon-as-a-symbol-of-aids.jpg
More from World
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations
The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland.Read More
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?
This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.Read More
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death
The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy.Read More
Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year'
According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys.Read More
New Zealand PM Ardern announces shock resignation
The 42-year-old - who steered the country through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack - said she no longer had 'enough in the tank'.Read More
China's population declines for the first time in 60 years
The country's National Bureau of Statistics reported a drop of roughly 850,000 people in 2022.Read More
Russian mercenary soldier walks on thin ice as he defects to icy Norway
Africa Melane chats to Adam Gilchrist on The World View.Read More
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption
Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption.Read More
Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office
Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other".Read More
More from Lifestyle
‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos
Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies.Read More
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.Read More
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps
Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.Read More
KZN monkeys take over touch screens, for now
John Maytham chats to PhD student, Tecla Mohr, about her work with vervet monkeys at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.Read More
Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue
Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.Read More
Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations
Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations.Read More
Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them
With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer.Read More
10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!
Looking to get back into your fitness routine? Here's a list of the 10 budget-friendly gyms and fitness centres in Cape Town.Read More
Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town
Here's a list of our top 10 affordable yoga spots in Cape Town.Read More