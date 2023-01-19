KZN monkeys take over touch screens, for now
John Maytham chats to PhD student, Tecla Mohr, from the University of Lausanne in Switzerland about her (and her team's) research involving KwaZulu-Natal's vervet monkeys' ability to use touch screens, out of captivity — this study is the first of its kind.
Listen to the full chat below.
It's reported that the experiment involves various cognitive tests to see how quickly wild monkeys can adapt to various environments and stimulus.
Some of these tests involve using touch screens with various tasks and levels for the monkeys to progress to using a reward system (provided they pass each test).
Maytham and Mohr chatted about:
- The set up of the touch screen test.
- Doing experiments with wild animals rather than caged animals.
- Teaching monkeys things humans can do.
- What we can learn about wild monkeys using touch screens.
- Continuing to test wild monkeys if they respond positively to touch screens.
- How adaptable wild monkeys can be to various environments.
- How monkeys can participate socially with new things in their environment.
- The next steps of the study: seeing younger monkeys monopolize the study more than older monkeys.
If you're an environmental scientist or have an interest in the progression of this study, follow the results over here.
With over 90% of shared DNA with humans, it's no surprise that these wild (and cute) little monkeys are using touch screens... maybe even better than we are.
We wish Mohr and her team well for the rest of their study.
This article first appeared on KFM : KZN monkeys take over touch screens, for now
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-monkey-321552/
