The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)

19 January 2023 1:23 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Coding
Bilal Kathrada
IT Varsity

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

  • Coding is the computer "language" used to develop apps, websites and software.

  • Its even been introduced into the school curriculum in many countries around the world.

  • Learning to code can also help small businesses in many ways.

Computer coding: Picture: Supplied
Computer coding: Picture: Supplied

Over the past several years, coding has progressed from a being hobby to becoming a critical career skill.

The subject has even been introduced into the school curriculum, with children learning to write code at primary school level.

But coding is not just about young people.

In the job market, employers are also showing a willingness to pay a premium for employees with coding and programming ability.

Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity, believes investing a little time into learning some beginner coding will pay the small business owner big dividends over the long run.

There's not enough people in South Africa that's getting into coding careers. Globally, there are lots of opportunities that are arising. Unfortunately in South Africa, we are a bit slow on the uptake.

Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

When it comes to the global education system, there's been calls by experts....for a major transformation. An overhaul of the system, because it's not preparing kids for the world.

Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

There's this notion that coding's only for young people, but I train people up to 65, 66 years old in coding. They do it more for exploration, just for broadening their horizons, not so much for a career.

Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

Listen to the audio for more.




