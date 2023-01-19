Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)
-
Coding is the computer "language" used to develop apps, websites and software.
-
Its even been introduced into the school curriculum in many countries around the world.
-
Learning to code can also help small businesses in many ways.
Over the past several years, coding has progressed from a being hobby to becoming a critical career skill.
The subject has even been introduced into the school curriculum, with children learning to write code at primary school level.
But coding is not just about young people.
In the job market, employers are also showing a willingness to pay a premium for employees with coding and programming ability.
Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity, believes investing a little time into learning some beginner coding will pay the small business owner big dividends over the long run.
There's not enough people in South Africa that's getting into coding careers. Globally, there are lots of opportunities that are arising. Unfortunately in South Africa, we are a bit slow on the uptake.Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.
When it comes to the global education system, there's been calls by experts....for a major transformation. An overhaul of the system, because it's not preparing kids for the world.Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.
There's this notion that coding's only for young people, but I train people up to 65, 66 years old in coding. They do it more for exploration, just for broadening their horizons, not so much for a career.Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124246229_software-source-code-programming-code-programming-code-on-computer-screen-developer-working-on-progr.html?vti=m8stdazifpskoz5t05-1-7
More from Lifestyle
‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos
Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies.Read More
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps
Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.Read More
KZN monkeys take over touch screens, for now
John Maytham chats to PhD student, Tecla Mohr, about her work with vervet monkeys at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.Read More
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again
Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again.Read More
Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue
Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.Read More
Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations
Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations.Read More
Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them
With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer.Read More
10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!
Looking to get back into your fitness routine? Here's a list of the 10 budget-friendly gyms and fitness centres in Cape Town.Read More
Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town
Here's a list of our top 10 affordable yoga spots in Cape Town.Read More