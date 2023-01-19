Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight
Clarence Ford spoke to We are South Africans founder, Gilbert Martin.
We are South Africans announced on 17 January 2023 they will be joining the Constitutional Court case spearheaded by prosecutor advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi in taking government and Eskom to court.
The 15-year-old civil society organisation with almost 23 million members is also calling for a nationwide shutdown and a complete tax revolt until the government resigns.
The Eskom crisis is crippling our nation, our derelict government has done enough damage to all communities of South Africa… it is time to act and act decisively until this country is in a position of growth,’’ they said.
Among their list of demands is tackling politicians’ authoritarian approach to governance and being held accountable for environmental, health, educational and agricultural issues as well as crime.
The frustration with [government] is that they are dictatorial and authoritarian with their stance towards the people and communities in South Africa,Gilbert Martin, We are South Africans founder
He encourages minority opposition political parties to unite for a common cause – to remove the African National Congress as the governing party.
Take off your little shirts that are blue, red and green … and lead the country as a united opposition.Gilbert Martin, We are South Africans founder
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Will the legal action faced by Eskom over rolling blackouts amount to anything?
John Maytham speaks to Morné Malan, strategic specialist for trade union Solidarity.Read More
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals
Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”Read More
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa
It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.Read More
Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa
Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Ramaphosa's urgent interdict may have excused him from appearing in court, but that the case would continue.Read More
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?
This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.Read More
Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses
If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you.Read More
Should the matric pass mark be increased to 50%?
Africa Melane spoke with Professor Mary Metcalfe of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Moroccan soccer fans slam Mandla Mandela for comments about Western Sahara
Mandla Mandela has been slammed by Moroccan soccer fans for his comments about Western Sahara.Read More
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding
Yes, stage 8 is a possibility.Read More