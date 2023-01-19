Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight





Clarence Ford spoke to We are South Africans founder, Gilbert Martin.

We are South Africans announced on 17 January 2023 they will be joining the Constitutional Court case spearheaded by prosecutor advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi in taking government and Eskom to court.

The 15-year-old civil society organisation with almost 23 million members is also calling for a nationwide shutdown and a complete tax revolt until the government resigns.

The Eskom crisis is crippling our nation, our derelict government has done enough damage to all communities of South Africa… it is time to act and act decisively until this country is in a position of growth,’’ they said.

Among their list of demands is tackling politicians’ authoritarian approach to governance and being held accountable for environmental, health, educational and agricultural issues as well as crime.

The frustration with [government] is that they are dictatorial and authoritarian with their stance towards the people and communities in South Africa, Gilbert Martin, We are South Africans founder

Groups of civil society marched from Church square in Pretoria to the Nigerian embassy to protest against human trafficking and illegal foreigner nationals on 23 September 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

He encourages minority opposition political parties to unite for a common cause – to remove the African National Congress as the governing party.

Take off your little shirts that are blue, red and green … and lead the country as a united opposition. Gilbert Martin, We are South Africans founder

Listen to the full audio above for more.