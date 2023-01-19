Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel





- While President Cyril Ramaphosa decided not to attend Davos 23, South Africa is represented by a strong contingent at the World Economic Forum meeting.

- Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on South Africa's reception from the meeting in Switzerland.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled out of attending Davos23 at the last minute to attend to the load shedding crisis, South Africa is represented by a strong contingent.

The 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) summit draws to a close on Friday.

Bruce Whitfield gets the impressions of Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright, who's attending the WEF meeting in Switzerland.

It's unfortunate that Ramaphosa was not at Davos2023 Wainwright says.

While there is understanding that there's a severe crisis back home , it "would have been nice" if he'd flown out for the function hosted by Brand South Africa on Wednesday night.

Brand South Africa put on a very, very good function last night... and I'm hoping it'll be a tradition that can be followed. We had over 600 delegates there... There's a very real interest in the African continent including South Africa, us being probably the most sophisticated economy there is on the continent Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

The major challenges facing South Africa - the energy crisis and corruption - were clearly set out at Davos by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Trade & Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, Wainwright says.

"Its all about execution now" he adds.

While South Africa has a lot going for it and we CAN sell a lot of the positive parts of the country which we've continued to do for a number of years now, we do have to deal with our very short-term issues. Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

If you look over the next 20, 30 years... Africa's mineral wealth and how those minerals will part in being a very big part of the transition to zero (carbon). Not only that - with the supply chains changing around the world... people are looking at Indonesia, Southeast Asia Latin America and the African continent. South Africa has an opportunity to take part in that. Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

We have to get our industrial policies right, we have to get our incentives right, if that is what it takes so there is interest as these large multi national corporations and countries look to have less reliance on China. Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

Significant foreign investors said to Minister Patel : Get the policy frame work right, put the right incentives in place, deal with crime, deal with energy and the money will come. Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

