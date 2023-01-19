Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel
- While President Cyril Ramaphosa decided not to attend Davos 23, South Africa is represented by a strong contingent at the World Economic Forum meeting.
- Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on South Africa's reception from the meeting in Switzerland.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled out of attending Davos23 at the last minute to attend to the load shedding crisis, South Africa is represented by a strong contingent.
The 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) summit draws to a close on Friday.
Bruce Whitfield gets the impressions of Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright, who's attending the WEF meeting in Switzerland.
RELATED: Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?
It's unfortunate that Ramaphosa was not at Davos2023 Wainwright says.
While there is understanding that there's a severe crisis back home , it "would have been nice" if he'd flown out for the function hosted by Brand South Africa on Wednesday night.
Brand South Africa put on a very, very good function last night... and I'm hoping it'll be a tradition that can be followed. We had over 600 delegates there... There's a very real interest in the African continent including South Africa, us being probably the most sophisticated economy there is on the continentRichard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
The major challenges facing South Africa - the energy crisis and corruption - were clearly set out at Davos by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Trade & Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, Wainwright says.
"Its all about execution now" he adds.
While South Africa has a lot going for it and we CAN sell a lot of the positive parts of the country which we've continued to do for a number of years now, we do have to deal with our very short-term issues.Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
If you look over the next 20, 30 years... Africa's mineral wealth and how those minerals will part in being a very big part of the transition to zero (carbon). Not only that - with the supply chains changing around the world... people are looking at Indonesia, Southeast Asia Latin America and the African continent. South Africa has an opportunity to take part in that.Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
We have to get our industrial policies right, we have to get our incentives right, if that is what it takes so there is interest as these large multi national corporations and countries look to have less reliance on China.Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
Significant foreign investors said to Minister Patel : Get the policy frame work right, put the right incentives in place, deal with crime, deal with energy and the money will come.Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
To hear more from Wainwright, scroll up and listen to the conversation
Source : https://www.facebook.com/BrandSouthAfrica/photos/a.896493100424547/8655159617891151/
More from Business
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.Read More
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023
The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet.Read More
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals
Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”Read More
Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist
Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer.Read More
Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'
Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts.Read More
Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses
If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you.Read More
Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts
Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevatorsRead More
The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame
The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.Read More
SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein (Director at Werksmans Attorneys) about the effects of blackouts on SA businesses.Read More
More from Politics
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?
This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.Read More
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding
Yes, stage 8 is a possibility.Read More
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)
Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.Read More
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point
John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding.Read More
Winde gives Ramaphosa ultimatum on coming clean about SA's energy crisis
Winde said the agricultural sector was entering a critical period and crops worth R60 billion were under threat due to load shedding.Read More
'The basic right to education has become a business' - Vanessa le Roux
Clarence Ford speaks to Parent for Equal Education SA's Vanessa le Roux on the unequal South African Education and its effects.Read More
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday.Read More
The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!
All the news you need to know.Read More
US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US SpecialistRead More