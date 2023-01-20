Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime?





John Maytham interviews Anna Maunganidze of the Institute of Security Studies to discuss the rules set out by the Geneva Convention.

The interview comes in the aftermath of a Russian missile strike that hit a civilian residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine.

It is just the latest in wave after wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Maunganidze explains that the Geneva Convention set out that there should not be an excessive loss of civilian life and unnecessary suffering.

This must be considered regardless of whether civilians were targeted directly.

Targeting civilian infrastructure is a war crime.

You also need to look at the context in which civilians have died as well, within a war such as the one between Russia and Ukraine. Anna Maunganidze, Head of Special Projects at the Institute of Security Studies

Warring parties are motivated to lie about deliberately targeting civilians, so civilian deaths must be investigated under the terms of the Geneva Convention in order to establish accountability.

Any country that's accused of targeting civilians will simply deny it. It's for that reason that when civilians do die or when buildings in which civilians live are attacked... why investigations matter. Anna Maunganidze, Head of Special Projects at the Institute of Security Studies

There cannot be any response until the matter is investigated properly, says Maunganidze.

Unfortunately, beyond ensuring accountability for those crimes whether within Ukraine or even through an international mechanism, that will be the only way that we can establish any form of accountability. Anna Maunganidze, Head of Special Projects at the Institute of Security Studies

The International Criminal Court is the only entity that can ensure accountability for breaches of the Geneva Convention.

... that's essentially the only option here because neither Russia nor Ukraine is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Anna Maunganidze, Head of Special Projects at the Institute of Security Studies

Russia is a member of the UN Security Council.

Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, so the likelihood Russia would refer itself to any kind of investigation is slim. Anna Maunganidze, Head of Special Projects at the Institute of Security Studies

The Geneva Convention has reduced civilian casualties of war, even though it is hard to enforce.

We've incidentally seen lesser casualties than we have seen before the entry into force of the Geneva Convention. Anna Maunganidze, Head of Special Projects at the Institute of Security Studies

The Geneva Convention also benefits civilians in war by enabling humanitarian aid workers to operate safely.

