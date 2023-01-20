Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding





John Maytham interviews Bettie Leedo of the City of Cape Town.

Ten million chicks have been culled over the past six weeks and this station has received tipoffs about local supermarkets that may be selling compromised chicken meat.

© poko42/123rf.com

There are a number of risks that do increase with load shedding and we actually plan our services around addressing those risks. Bettie Leedo, Environmental Health, Community Services and Health Programme Manager - City of Cape Town

We do increase the level of monitoring specifically during periods of load shedding. Bettie Leedo, Environmental Health, Community Services and Health Programme Manager - City of Cape Town

Leedo encourages Capetonians to lay a complaint with the city if they find a non-compliant establishment.

Concerned residents can contact City health official here or visit their website to request food inspection.

They can also directly email her at Bettie.leedo@capetown.gov.za.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more detail.