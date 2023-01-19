2022 National Senior Certificate results: schools achieve pass rate of 80.1%

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Wendy Oldfield & Keenan Eksteen- IN STUDIO
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Keenan Eksteen
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Mandela the musical (ZOOM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - How to be a ghost writer (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Bullen - Group Editor at Topco Media
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness Healthy eating in the new year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kath Megaw
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:20
Electric Taxis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tinus Booysen
Today at 15:50
Newlands Rugby Stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
David Crosby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shiloh Noone
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An hour with Ricky Shroeder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ricky Shroeder
Today at 17:45
Jack Hammer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Martin
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5. 20 January 2023 7:04 AM
SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need. 20 January 2023 6:10 AM
View all Local
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility. 19 January 2023 9:25 AM
View all Politics
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
How COID pensioners can upskill and get back into the workplace Clarence Ford finds out more about the government’s Vocational Rehabilitation Programme for individuals who have suffered occupati... 20 January 2023 7:46 AM
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents' Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show. 19 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely Consider these tips, if you feel like experimenting with cannabis (aka dagga, weed, marijuana, pot, grass, dope, herb, ganja...) 20 January 2023 7:53 AM
Connect with fellow skaters at 'Promenade Mondays' for all things on wheels Kfm presenter Ute Hermanus unlocks 'Promenade Mondays' and it's a total vibe for rollerbladers, rollerskaters, and skateboarders. 20 January 2023 7:38 AM
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process? TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone... 19 January 2023 4:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. 19 January 2023 10:41 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

2022 National Senior Certificate results: schools achieve pass rate of 80.1%

19 January 2023 5:18 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Angie Motshekga
Department of Basic Ecucation
2022 matric results

This is the second highest since 2019, which is an improvement of 3.7% from 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education minister Angie Motsekga revealed that the matric class of 2022 achieved an overall pass rate of 80.1%.

“This is the second highest since 2019, which is an improvement of 3.7% from last year,” she said.

Motshekga was announcing the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Motshekga stressed that they are placing a huge emphasis on regaining lost ground in the sector.

The minister said officials are returning the schooling system to its earlier path of improvement.

“On the scope and size of the 2022 national senior exams, we wish to inform South Africans that in addition to managing the NSC exams for 920,000 thousand candidates who enrolled in the 2022 NSC examinations. We had set 162 question papers; we printed 10.4 million question papers; we produced nine point eight (9.8) million scripts…”

Motshekga said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on teaching and learning remains a concern.

She explained that the NSC pass rate for the past ten years "has consistently been going up" adding that "it must be commended for maintaining this trend" despite challenges including load shedding, service delivery and the COVID-19 pandemic.

PROVINCIAL LEVEL PERFORMANCE

The Free State is the leading province at 88.5%, an increase of 2.8% from 2021.

Gauteng achieved 84.4%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021.

KwaZulu-Natal, the best-improved province, achieved 83.0%, an increase of 6.2% from 2021.

Western Cape achieved 81.4%, an increase of 0.2% from 2021.

North West achieved 79.8%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021.

The third best-improved province, is the Eastern Cape, with an achievement of 77.3%, an increase of 4.2% from 2021.

Mpumalanga achieved 76.8%, a 2.9% increase from 2021.

Northern Cape achieved 74.2%, a 2.7% increase from 2021.

The second best-improved province, is Limpopo, with an achievement of 72.1%, a 5.3% increase from 2021.


This article first appeared on EWN : 2022 National Senior Certificate results: schools achieve pass rate of 80.1%




19 January 2023 5:18 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Angie Motshekga
Department of Basic Ecucation
2022 matric results

More from Local

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding

20 January 2023 7:26 AM

The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rustenburg Girls' High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5. Picture: @RustenburgGirls/Twitter

Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse

20 January 2023 7:04 AM

Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© photoman/123rf.com

SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill

20 January 2023 6:10 AM

In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyddik/123rf.com

South African navy to take part in military drills with China and warring Russia

20 January 2023 5:31 AM

The military drills are scheduled for 17 to 27 February, off the coasts of Durban and Richards Bay, in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga honoured the matric class of 2022's top performers in Midrand on 19 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved

20 January 2023 4:53 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2022 National Senior Certificate exam results on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents'

19 January 2023 9:12 PM

Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parttime/123rf.com

If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?

19 January 2023 4:38 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

Will the legal action faced by Eskom over rolling blackouts amount to anything?

19 January 2023 3:16 PM

John Maytham speaks to Morné Malan, strategic specialist for trade union Solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groups of civil society marched from Church square in Pretoria to the Nigerian embassy to protest against human trafficking and illegal foreigner nationals on 23 September 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight

19 January 2023 2:02 PM

“We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish and chips. © myviewpoint/123rf.com

[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals

19 January 2023 1:11 PM

Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding

Local Business

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Business Lifestyle

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Corruption case against Magashule and co-accused postponed

20 January 2023 10:38 AM

Northern Cape's Karee Dam runs dry, again

20 January 2023 10:33 AM

Govt says it has confidence in people dealing with SA's electricity crisis

20 January 2023 10:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA