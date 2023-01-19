2022 National Senior Certificate results: schools achieve pass rate of 80.1%





JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education minister Angie Motsekga revealed that the matric class of 2022 achieved an overall pass rate of 80.1%.

“This is the second highest since 2019, which is an improvement of 3.7% from last year,” she said.

Motshekga was announcing the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Motshekga stressed that they are placing a huge emphasis on regaining lost ground in the sector.

The minister said officials are returning the schooling system to its earlier path of improvement.

“On the scope and size of the 2022 national senior exams, we wish to inform South Africans that in addition to managing the NSC exams for 920,000 thousand candidates who enrolled in the 2022 NSC examinations. We had set 162 question papers; we printed 10.4 million question papers; we produced nine point eight (9.8) million scripts…”

Motshekga said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on teaching and learning remains a concern.

She explained that the NSC pass rate for the past ten years "has consistently been going up" adding that "it must be commended for maintaining this trend" despite challenges including load shedding, service delivery and the COVID-19 pandemic.

PROVINCIAL LEVEL PERFORMANCE

The Free State is the leading province at 88.5%, an increase of 2.8% from 2021.

Gauteng achieved 84.4%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021.

KwaZulu-Natal, the best-improved province, achieved 83.0%, an increase of 6.2% from 2021.

Western Cape achieved 81.4%, an increase of 0.2% from 2021.

North West achieved 79.8%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021.

The third best-improved province, is the Eastern Cape, with an achievement of 77.3%, an increase of 4.2% from 2021.

Mpumalanga achieved 76.8%, a 2.9% increase from 2021.

Northern Cape achieved 74.2%, a 2.7% increase from 2021.

The second best-improved province, is Limpopo, with an achievement of 72.1%, a 5.3% increase from 2021.

Motshekga concludes by thanking all teachers, staff, parents and pupils.



The Minister concedes challenges still remain in the sector, inequalities persist. Interventions by the department have improved retention and access to schooling.

