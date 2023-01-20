Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success
Herman Mashaba chats to Clement Manyathela about his business success, marriage, and what his political future entails.
The pair chat about: - His upbringing in Hammanskraal - How he got his name - And how he achieved business success, 40 years of marriage, and founding ActionSA
Born on 26 August 1959 in a small village North of Pretoria, Mashaba describes himself as a ‘December special’, with his father passing away when he was only two years, which led to him and his family not having a stable home throughout his childhood.
Named ‘Hymen’ unofficially by his grandfather whom Mashaba says loved him dearly, and who he says empowered him to take chances, face challenges, and remain steadfast in his principles.
I reflect back on the things my grandfather expected of me, but growing up I used to sometimes detest my grandfather because I thought his expectations for me were unreasonable, he instilled responsibility in my life and asked me to change the world.Herman Mashaba, President & Founder of Action SA
After working in cosmetic sales and being the best salesperson at a time when black people couldn’t start their own businesses, Mashaba says he started his hair care product ‘Black like me’ when he realised he could easily sell products to people, and recruited his white colleague who had the know-how of making such products to start a business together.
Mashaba says that he was able to pay back the business loan he had received within 7 months, but saving money, another thing he learned from his grandfather, stopped him from buying fancy cars and houses immediately when his business was doing well.
Mashaba shares the importance of friendship within his marriage which enabled his marriage to last for over 40 years and he hopes to be president of the country someday, soon.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success
Source : 702
