'Stuff' happens! How to set up an emergency fund

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng, W Cape increasingly take over policing from SAPS - but is it legal? Gauteng has spent R450 million on getting 4000 freshly trained crime prevention wardens ready to assist SAPS. 2 May 2023 11:25 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes while judge’s fate hangs in the balance Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder, while Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela faces suspension, following a recommendation by the... 2 May 2023 7:16 AM
Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape So far, police have arrested eight people on suspicion of aiding the prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.... 1 May 2023 6:06 PM
View all Local
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote. 2 May 2023 7:40 AM
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
View all Politics
ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming' It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market. 2 May 2023 8:39 AM
SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’ A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited. 1 May 2023 5:30 PM
PRIME Hydration drink sells out at some Checkers stores In scenes reminiscent of Black Friday, people across the country woke up early to queue outside Checkers stores to be the first to... 1 May 2023 4:22 PM
View all Business
THIS is where you will find the best beer in Africa Richmond Hill Brewing Company based in Gqeberha beat 231 other beers to win the African Beer Cup. 1 May 2023 5:56 PM
Yes, there are health benefits to chewing gum Studies have found that it is more than just a breath freshener. 1 May 2023 3:27 PM
Attention parents! Self-care is important Taking time out for yourself not only improves your mental health but can also make you a better parent. 1 May 2023 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support. 1 May 2023 11:24 AM
Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans. 28 April 2023 3:27 PM
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
View all Sport
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world. 29 April 2023 12:31 PM
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western... 29 April 2023 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
View all World
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
View all Africa
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Stuff' happens! How to set up an emergency fund

25 January 2023 6:30 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Personal finance
emergency fund

It's quite easy to start the process of creating a buffer to life's inevitable calamities.

Aubrey Masango speaks with Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.

"Stuff" happens, so building up a fund for emergencies is a smart thing to do.

People think about investing in shares, in cryptocurrencies, and in unit trusts. But the foundation of having emergency savings, we often take for granted.

Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank
peopleimages12/123rf
peopleimages12/123rf

1. Track your monthly income and expenses

So, the first thing to do is to actually know how much money you have and what you are spending it on.

Make two lists. One is for all of your mandatory expenses (home loan, car payments, municipal rates, electricity, school fees, etc.). Do not add your groceries to this list; that's for the second list. Total the mandatory amounts up and then deduct them from your monthly income.

Now make a list of your typical monthly groceries. A good place to get individual prices is to use the Checkers Sixty60, Woolies Dash, and/or PnP ASAP apps. Those provide an easily accessible tool to get accurate pricing for the groceries you regularly buy.

Now, this part is subjective, but once you have this list, delete the non-essentials (ice cream, chocolates, donuts, etc.). Add the total of the remaining items and deduct it amount from what's left of your income after having already deducted the mandatory expenses.

The amount that's left is your disposable income and it's from this amount of money that you'll carve out your emergency fund.

2. Decide what your monthly emergency fund goal should be

With your disposable income now known to you, decide what a comfortable amount is to take out of that. This part is really subjective and what makes sense for one individual or family doesn't always sync up with another. There are two good starting points to work from. One is to take 50% of your disposable income and then increase or decrease that amount until it feels comfortable to you. The second is to set a year-long target for yourself - even if that's just R1000 - and then divide that by twelve.

Regardless of which method or amount you use, if it's small enough that it can be drawn out of your disposable income, then you're set. Also, don't be discouraged if the amount you can afford is particularly small. Even R50 a month adds up over a few years.

3. Where to save your emergency fund

The point of an emergency fund is that it should be available to you in an emergency. So an investment fund, retirement annuity, or some other complex financial instrument is not the way to go. The idea is that you should be able to access this money as quickly as you would your daily transactional account.

A high-yielding savings account is one option so that you see some increase in value.

Another option is your credit card, as it is incredibly versatile, accepted almost everywhere and there are generally better safety and security options. Also, while you are at the beginning of your emergency fund journey, should something dire come up, the available credit on the card could act as a buffer for you. Once you have achieved your fund goal, you can always transfer the money to a different account.

It's also not a bad idea to have your emergency fund with a different bank than the one you normally use. This is purely a psychological trick for yourself as it will solidify in your mind that that bank is for emergencies.

4. Automate your emergency fund deposits

This is a simple step that will really ensure your fund grows and that you don't forget any payments. Most of the four big banks, allow you to set this up via their banking apps or online portal. Typically, once you make the first deposit in your emergency fund you can then set it up as a recurrent payment.

5. Maintain discipline

This is the hardest part. It's stating the obvious, but an emergency fund is for emergencies only. Don't dip into it for any reason other than an emergency. It's not there for matric ball shoes, a staycation, or Fortnite V-bucks.

Ideally, you will never need to access this money at any point and over a few years it will bloom into a significant amount. You could reevaluate if you've never used it in 10 years, but it's still advisable to keep some of it in that account even when you reach old age.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




25 January 2023 6:30 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Personal finance
emergency fund

More from Business

PRIME hydration drink. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KSI and Logan Paul

PRIME at Checkers sales stampede: 'We have NEVER seen anything like this!'

2 May 2023 9:38 AM

PRIME Hydration has been creating a major buzz across the country after entering the market selling for up to R400.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'

2 May 2023 8:39 AM

It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’

1 May 2023 5:30 PM

A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PRIME hydration drink. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KSI and Logan Paul

PRIME Hydration drink sells out at some Checkers stores

1 May 2023 4:22 PM

In scenes reminiscent of Black Friday, people across the country woke up early to queue outside Checkers stores to be the first to buy the popular drink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel pumps at a service station. Picture:: CapeTalk

Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA

28 April 2023 1:31 PM

Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of GG Alcock: Kasinomics on Facebook

KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred'

27 April 2023 9:52 PM

GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and 'KasiNomic Revolution'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day

27 April 2023 8:06 PM

Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ limbi007/123rf.com

Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!

27 April 2023 6:32 PM

Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: @SAReserveBank/Twitter

Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model?

26 April 2023 9:43 PM

Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will

26 April 2023 7:58 PM

There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Maserati debuts 2nd ELECTRIC vehicle (by 2030 all of them will be EVs)

2 May 2023 9:28 AM

Yet another luxury carmaker is going fully electric.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'

2 May 2023 8:39 AM

It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opel's Corsa Lite makes a comeback in South Africa. Got R350 000?

2 May 2023 8:07 AM

The legendary small car has a whole new look. It's not exactly 'lite' anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer. Picture: Matan Segev/Pexels.com

THIS is where you will find the best beer in Africa

1 May 2023 5:56 PM

Richmond Hill Brewing Company based in Gqeberha beat 231 other beers to win the African Beer Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Yes, there are health benefits to chewing gum

1 May 2023 3:27 PM

Studies have found that it is more than just a breath freshener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attention parents! Self-care is important

1 May 2023 2:22 PM

Taking time out for yourself not only improves your mental health but can also make you a better parent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The cover of the 'Bodies Uncensored' book. Photo: Facebook

Anthology series explores the battle with our bodies

30 April 2023 11:24 AM

Sarah-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Tracy Hope and Alnaaze Nathoo on their latest project together called 'Keeping it under wraps: Bodies Uncensored'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor and producer, James Alexander. Picture: Supplied

Actor James Alexander remembered as an 'exceptionally talented performer'

30 April 2023 9:07 AM

The locally and internationally-recognised thespian died on Friday from cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Why we sleep longer in winter

30 April 2023 8:26 AM

Nutritional consultant and health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao shares her thoughts on new research that suggests that while humans do not hibernate, we may need more sleep during the colder months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PRIME hydration drink. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KSI and Logan Paul

[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?

28 April 2023 5:03 PM

Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Opel's Corsa Lite makes a comeback in South Africa. Got R350 000?

Lifestyle

Police expose more of Thabo Bester’s shiver of ‘sharks’ that helped him escape

Local

PRIME at Checkers sales stampede: 'We have NEVER seen anything like this!'

Business

EWN Highlights

Al Jama-Ah proposes bill for the constitutional recognition on Muslim marriages

2 May 2023 2:41 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest resumes with Mahlangu expected to testify

2 May 2023 2:24 PM

Two more officials suspended at Ngqeleni Correctional Centre after escapes

2 May 2023 2:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA