2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved





CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal is the province that has shown the best improvement in its 2022 final grade 12 exam results.

The Free State is the top-performing matric class, with an 88.5% pass rate.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2022 National Senior Certificate exam results on Thursday night.

Motshekga: The class of 2022 has the highest number of Bachelor passes attained in the entire history of the NSC examinations (38.4%)



KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng contributed the most Bachelor passes.



GP- 69 849



KZN - 58 119#MatricResults2022 https://t.co/QksABejHx8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2023

Motshekga said that Gauteng had taken the second spot, with a pass rate of 84.4%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape in fourth position.

"KwaZulu-Natal had the biggest improvement at 6.2% from last year, which puts them at 83%. The Western Cape comes next with 81.4%, again with an increase of 0.2% from last year."

Motshekga said that all provinces had shown improvement in their overall grade 12 final exam results.

"The 2022 NSC exam pass rate has reached 80.1%, the second-highest since 2019, which is an improvement of 3.7% from last year."

10.4 million question papers were printed, and 9.8 million scripts produced, which were delivered to 6,900 centres, Motshekga said.

WESTERN CAPE RESULTS

Western Cape education MEC David Maynier said they were delighted over the slight improvement.

"With 49,102 candidates passing their exams, the largest number of successful candidates we've ever had. More importantly, every single one of our successful candidates received a matric pass that makes them eligible to apply to universities or colleges.

"They could have been tempted to give up, but they showed incredible grit, and gave their all; putting in hundreds of extra hours of work, and investing in their own futures.

"We are so proud, and we can't wait to see what they do next," Maynier enthused.

This article first appeared on EWN : 2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved