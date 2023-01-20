South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kelly Grace Prowse, the top matric student in all of South Africa in 2022.
-
Prowse was top in mathematics and joint top student overall for public schools
-
The 2022 National Senior Certificate results were announced on Thursday night
Prowse's results are incredible; she is South Africa's top mathematics student and the joint top overall for the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations.
The class of 2022 started their grade 10 year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Prowse says that the lockdown did impact their curriculum.
From Grade 11 and matric, it had to be a lot of work in my own time and a lot of work with teachers to catch up on those sections that were kind of overlooked.Kelly Grace Prowse, top student in 2022 matric examinations
However, despite the difficulties and a very busy year, she says she found it manageable by the end and plans to go on to study actuarial science.
Her advice to the class of 2023 is to enjoy their final, to work hard but also pace yourself.
Her school tweeted that they are extremely proud of her achievement.
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced that KELLY PROWSE is the joint top learner overall in the 2022 NSC Examinations (Public School). We are so proud of Kelly’s achievement which shows her dedication and commitment towards her academic goals.#matricresults2022 pic.twitter.com/6BczMF292X' Rustenburg Girls’ High School Cape Town (@RustenburgGirls) January 19, 2023
