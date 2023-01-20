[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom
Lester Kiewit interviews Herman du Preez, owner of the Frangipani Boerdery in Lichtenburg in the North West.
Once again, Eskom finds itself in the hot seat, this time for the suffocation of 40 000 chickens.
Frangipani Boerdery is taking Eskom to court and suing them for over R2 million.
Lichtenburg. 50.000 dead chickens on one broiler site. F@ck you #ANC and #Eskom. pic.twitter.com/8Vc3k7oMKJ' Boer (@twatterbaas) January 18, 2023
RELATED: The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame
Frangipani Boerdery is the home of 550 000 chickens.
The main problem and cause of the deaths was the lack of inconsistent electricity, says Du Preez.
Du Preez breaks down how the suffocation occurred:
- The broiler farm has a controlled environment – temperature, humidity, and ventilation are set according to the age of the birds
- This is controlled by a programmed computer
- During load shedding, the farm's transformer broke – Eskom then moved the farm onto another line which was inadequate
- The voltage on the line was inconsistent
- After load shedding, the voltage was too low for the computers to pick up, which caused them to switch the system off
- The backup generators that were powered by Eskom didn't kick in
Du Preez believes he has a strong case against Eskom.
He has complained to Eskom on multiple occasions about the inadequate services that the farm and surrounding areas received, but to no avail.
The moment there is load shedding, the people steal the main lines, the cables.Herman du Preez owner of the Frangipani Boerdery in Lichtenburg in the North West
As farmers, we do everything in our power to try to put food on South African people's tables. It's not easy.Herman du Preez owner of the Frangipani Boerdery in Lichtenburg in the North West
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127978504_indoors-chicken-farm-chicken-feeding.html?vti=o9a2tov3n0mppks3wb-1-1
More from Local
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical
Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.Read More
Loadshedding, taxi strikes and Covid, the class of '22 has been through it all
The odds were stacked against them, but they still came out on top.Read More
Cape of Cocaine: the drug bust that kept a tonne of cocaine off our streets
Bulgarian mafia used W Cape to smuggle cocaine into SA which resulted in the second-largest drug bust in SAs history.Read More
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year
Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town.Read More
Why was anyone even permitted to keep a tiger? Well, Gauteng laws allow it
Sheba the tigress' escape has opened up a debate on the legalities of keeping a wild animal as a pet.Read More
South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results
Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse is the top achiever in South Africa.Read More
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding
The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding.Read More
Hard work & dedication key for one of SA's top matrics, Kelly Grace Prowse
Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5.Read More
SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill
In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.Read More
More from Business
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year
Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town.Read More
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'
Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans.Read More
How COID pensioners can upskill and get back into the workplace
Clarence Ford finds out more about the government’s Vocational Rehabilitation Programme for individuals who have suffered occupational injuries or diseases.Read More
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding
The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding.Read More
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents'
Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show.Read More
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel
Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The Money ShowRead More
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.Read More
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023
The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet.Read More
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals
Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”Read More