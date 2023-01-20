Connect with fellow skaters at 'Promenade Mondays' for all things on wheels





Calling all those who get around on wheels, skates, or boards, "Promenade Mondays" kicked off again on Monday for the first time this year!

Next Monday, join fellow rollerbladers, rollerskaters, BMX-ers, and skateboarders swishing along the prom.

Just bring your skates, blades, wheels, or boards along and show up at the parking lot at Queen's beach in Sea Point, every Monday at 6 pm.

All ages are welcome and you'll catch a lekker sunset vibe too.

And yes, all this is absolutely, FREE RAND!

Kfm presenter, Ute Hermanus shared this experience and promises that it’s one not to miss!

And that's it, another hotspot, unlocked!

