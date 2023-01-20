Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5.
SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.
SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need. 20 January 2023 6:10 AM
View all Local
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility.
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility. 19 January 2023 9:25 AM
View all Politics
How COID pensioners can upskill and get back into the workplace Clarence Ford finds out more about the government's Vocational Rehabilitation Programme for individuals who have suffered occupational injuries.
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents' Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show.
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents' Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show. 19 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Connect with fellow skaters at 'Promenade Mondays' for all things on wheels Kfm presenter Ute Hermanus unlocks 'Promenade Mondays' and it's a total vibe for rollerbladers, rollerskaters, and skateboarders.
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process? TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone...
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process? TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone... 19 January 2023 4:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday.
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town.
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment!
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again.
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland.
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. 19 January 2023 10:41 AM
View all World
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent.
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas.
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year.
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Connect with fellow skaters at 'Promenade Mondays' for all things on wheels

20 January 2023 7:38 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Kfm presenter Ute Hermanus unlocks 'Promenade Mondays' and it's a total vibe for rollerbladers, rollerskaters, and skateboarders.

Calling all those who get around on wheels, skates, or boards, "Promenade Mondays" kicked off again on Monday for the first time this year!

Skate Board GIFfrom Skate GIFs

Next Monday, join fellow rollerbladers, rollerskaters, BMX-ers, and skateboarders swishing along the prom.

Just bring your skates, blades, wheels, or boards along and show up at the parking lot at Queen's beach in Sea Point, every Monday at 6 pm.

All ages are welcome and you'll catch a lekker sunset vibe too.

And yes, all this is absolutely, FREE RAND!

Kfm presenter, Ute Hermanus shared this experience and promises that it’s one not to miss!

And that's it, another hotspot, unlocked!

Remember to set your reminder and tune in every Wednesday at 22h40 to discover more ‘Unlock the Cape’ hotspots with @raysofute on Kfm Late Nights with Ute!


This article first appeared on KFM : Connect with fellow skaters at 'Promenade Mondays' for all things on wheels




Share this:
