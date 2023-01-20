Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely
Dagga, weed, marijuana, cannabis… whatever you call it, use it safely.
One of the great things about cannabis is that there are many ways of using it.
It is the world's most consumed illicit (yes, it's still illegal in many countries) drug, according to the UN’s Global Drug Report for 2022.
Since the private use and cultivation of marijuana became legal in South Africa in September 2018, the use of the leafy increased.
While the effects of cannabis vary from person to person, the drug is known for alleviating stress and anxiety. It is also however notorious for worsening some existing mental health symptoms.
This is why it is important to make sure that when experimenting, you are doing so in a safe manner.
Here are a few things to take into consideration:
1. Long-term use and dependency Like with many things, using cannabis over a prolonged period can develop a tolerance to the effects.
This means that people often opt for an increased quantity to get the desired effects, sometimes resulting in dependence.
2. Safe spaces While cannabis can reduce anxiety, it can have the opposite effects for some people, heightening their paranoia.
When experimenting, make sure that you do so in places where you feel safe and with people that you can trust.
3. Eating vs smoking Eating cannabis (cookies or other edibes, beverages, capsules, etc.) is one of the safest ways to consume it, but it is important to understand that the effects can be more intense.
When eating cannabis, the effects take longer to kick in, and also lasts for longer than when it is inhaled.
4. Be cautious when inhaling It is no secret that regular smoking can increase the risk of lung problems. The same goes for vaping or smoking cannabis.
"Avoid holding smoke in your lungs and breathing in too deeply, and take short puffs,” suggests NHS Scotland.
5. Who should not use cannabis?
A piece published by the South African Medical Journal urges women to absolutely avoid cannabis if they are pregnant or breastfeeding as it can be damaging to the health of the baby.
Teenagers should also steer clear of the drug as it could affect their brain development.
This article first appeared on 947 : Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/selective-focus-photo-of-cannabis-joint-8139192/
