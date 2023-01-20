Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse
CAPE TOWN - South Africa's top matriculant candidate for the 2022 academic year said that it took hard work and dedication to achieve this title.
Rustenburg Girls' High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5.
READ: 2022 National Senior Certificate results: Schools achieve pass rate of 80.1%
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced that KELLY PROWSE is the joint top learner overall in the 2022 NSC Examinations (Public School). We are so proud of Kelly’s achievement which shows her dedication and commitment towards her academic goals.#matricresults2022 pic.twitter.com/6BczMF292X— Rustenburg Girls’ High School Cape Town (@RustenburgGirls) January 19, 2023
Top Achievers for the #MatricClassOf2022.#MatricResults2022 pic.twitter.com/Lys3SN3M38— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 19, 2023
Like every pupil, she had to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effects it had on schooling.
“In COVID there were definitely sections of different subjects that were neglected, and rightfully so, because you could not get through the whole curriculum, but it meant that from grade 11 and matric, it had to be a lot of work on my own time and a lot of work with the teachers to catch up on those sections that were kind of overlooked. In that part, matric was even busier trying to get on top of everything.”
So, what's next for the country's top achiever?
“I’m actually going to be studying actuarial science, probably at UCT, so we’ll see. I’m hoping that I enjoy it, I love my maths, obviously, so I’m sure I will. So, yeah, I’ll see where the wind takes me.”
Matriculants will get their individual results on Friday.
WATCH: Matric class of 2022: ‘You are the trailblazers and conquerors of fear’
This article first appeared on EWN : Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse
Source : @RustenburgGirls/Twitter
