Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year
The City has been receiving clean audits since 2006.
Cape Town Mayor,Geordin Hill-Lewis says that the City will continue to work on providing their key priorities.
This includes:
- Making the city safer
- Cleaning and maintaining public spaces
- Releasing land and making housing more affordable
- Improving public transport
- Eradicating poverty
According to the Consulta Citizen Satisfaction Index, Cape Town is consistently ranked as South Africa's most-trusted metro.
Capetonians can feel confident that every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, and that good governance is a non-negotiable in this city.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
