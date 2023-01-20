Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year





The City has been receiving clean audits since 2006.

Cape Town Mayor,Geordin Hill-Lewis says that the City will continue to work on providing their key priorities.

This includes:

Making the city safer

Cleaning and maintaining public spaces

Releasing land and making housing more affordable

Improving public transport

Eradicating poverty

"Operation Clean Audit" has paid off for Ekurhuleni. Phonlawat Chaicheevinlikit/123rf

According to the Consulta Citizen Satisfaction Index, Cape Town is consistently ranked as South Africa's most-trusted metro.