Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket
Africa Melane chats to chef, author, and Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths, Scott Parker about his top tips to pack a picnic basket for a concert.
Some of Parker's top tips include:
1) Arriving early to secure a good parking spot
2) Not taking too much—you'll have to carry your basket up and down, so be mindful of this.
3) Woolies has a variety of dips and chips, ranging from labneh and baba ghanoush to hummus and pesto.
4) Adding cheese and biscuits or a little charcuterie board... 'if you want to be bougie.'
5) Keeping smaller containers and reusing them for your picnic treats.
6) Bake mini foods that are also yummy at room temperature, like egg frittatas or pigs in a blanket.
7) Packing Chuckles because they are L.I.F.E.
8) Washing it down with a vino or two—now available at Woolies in 1-litre bottles for less than R80.
If you're seeing Gregory Porter perform at Kirstenbosch this weekend or planning a picnic anywhere else, you'll have the most delish picnic basket with these tips.
This article first appeared on KFM : Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket
Source : foodandmore. https://www.123rf.com/photo_116541052_wicker-picnic-hamper-with-assorted-fresh-food-infused-water-and-wine-on-a-rug-spread-out-on-the-gree.html
More from Lifestyle
'We're on the crest of a psychedelic medicine renaissance' - Dr Eve
Psychedelics can conjure up negative images, but psychedelic medicine may be useful in treating mental illness, research finds.Read More
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'
Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans.Read More
Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely
Consider these tips, if you feel like experimenting with cannabis (aka dagga, weed, marijuana, pot, grass, dope, herb, ganja...)Read More
Connect with fellow skaters at 'Promenade Mondays' for all things on wheels
Kfm presenter Ute Hermanus unlocks 'Promenade Mondays' and it's a total vibe for rollerbladers, rollerskaters, and skateboarders.Read More
SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill
In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.Read More
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.Read More
‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos
Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies.Read More
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.Read More
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps
Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.Read More