'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent.
-
In his book Spare Harry revealed that him and his brother argued over Africa.
-
He claimed Prince William said Africa was ‘his thing.’
Prince Harry has claimed a deep love for Africa having spent a lot of time on the continent over his life and has set up a charity for HIV victims in 2006.
According to Cornish he even planned to move to South Africa but changed his plans when the media caught wind. However, in his book he revealed that this was a point of contention between him and his older brother, Prince William.
His brother William, according to him, told him ‘Africa is my thing you cannot have it'.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent
Cornish says that Prince William has been very active in conservation in Africa.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/WstonesRedditch/status/1612762065201930243
