Today at 16:05
In memory of David Crosby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shiloh Noone
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Love meat tender? That’s tough luck, because most SA beef is chewy, scientists find.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Strydom
Today at 16:55
# An hour with Ricky Shroeder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ricky Shroeder
Today at 17:20
Light pollution: Huge fall in stars that can be seen with naked eye
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Botha
Today at 17:45
Jack Hammer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Martin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more

20 January 2023 12:16 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
africa report
British Royal Family
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
'Spare'

In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent.

  • In his book Spare Harry revealed that him and his brother argued over Africa.

  • He claimed Prince William said Africa was ‘his thing.’

Prince Harry’s ghostwritten memoir, Spare. Picture: Waterstones Redditch/Twitter
Prince Harry’s ghostwritten memoir, Spare. Picture: Waterstones Redditch/Twitter

Prince Harry has claimed a deep love for Africa having spent a lot of time on the continent over his life and has set up a charity for HIV victims in 2006.

According to Cornish he even planned to move to South Africa but changed his plans when the media caught wind. However, in his book he revealed that this was a point of contention between him and his older brother, Prince William.

His brother William, according to him, told him ‘Africa is my thing you cannot have it'.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent

Cornish says that Prince William has been very active in conservation in Africa.

Listen to the audio above for more.




