Cell providers struggle to keep us connected could mean higher cost to consumer





A 5G tower. Picture: ArtisticOperations/Pixabay.

Duncan Macleod, founder and editor at Techsmart, explains the difficulties faced by cell providers trying to keep base stations powered through loadshedding.

Duncan says that the bigger cell phone companies already have backups in place to keep their services operational through stage 4, but they are starting to have trouble at higher stages.

Cell providers are currently using battery backups and mobile generators to keep their base stations powered.

The problem they've got is that when loadshedding escalates beyond stage 4 to stage 5 or stage 6... the batteries they have deployed at these sites don't have time to recharge fully. Duncan Mcleod, Founder and Editor at Techsmart

This causes base stations to stop working or forces the cell provider to pay a lot of money to send out a mobile generator.

Duncan explains that another difficulty faced by cell providers is theft, the backup measures are being stolen, which increases the cost of keeping base stations online.

They've been spending an enormous amount of money on those generators and batteries, but the problem is that criminals have taken note as well and see value in stealing these things. Duncan Mcleod, Founder and Editor at Techsmart

You'd be absolutely amazed at the crime that goes on and the scale of it. It's a very, very serious problem for the industry. They're trying to come up with innovative solutions like encasing batteries in cement and burying them to try and thwart the thieves, but they just keep coming. Duncan Mcleod, Founder and Editor at Techsmart

He also states that alternative energy backups like solar panels aren't always an option because of the crime problem.

They are being being used, but I think they're being deployed carefully because of the crime situation be cause solar panels are valuable. Duncan Mcleod, Founder and Editor at Techsmart

Duncan explains that companies are forced to redirect funding toward backup systems, which has slowed down the development of new technology and the spread of coverage.

There is a definite negative impact here on the country in terms of these networks not deploying the newer technologies or rolling out coverage as rapidly as they might have otherwise, because they've had to redirect spending to generators and batteries. Duncan Mcleod, Founder and Editor at Techsmart

Duncan says that this rise in costs hasn't been passed on to consumers yet, but there have been signs that if loadshedding keeps happening, consumers will have to pay more for cellular services.

They haven't done so yet, but perhaps we have seen some evidence of prices not falling further. I've certainly not seen the sort of dramatic price decreases that we've seen in data in recent years happening in the last 12 months or so, so there may already be some of that factored into the pricing equations. Duncan Mcleod, Founder and Editor at Techsmart

With increased loadshedding comes an increased need for backups, and backups are stolen. Consumers may end up bearing the cost of staying connected.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.