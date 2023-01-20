Loadshedding, taxi strikes and Covid, the class of '22 has been through it all
Lester Kiewit interviews Rouaan Maarman, Deputy Dean of Research in the Faculty of Education at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).
These past three years has not been a walk in the park, especially for students that had to adjust to the new norm and way of learning.
This brought on many challenges, as some didn't have the necessary tools needed for distanced learning, including the necessary technology, as well as a quiet space in which to study and focus.
Maarman says that learners no longer being in a school and classroom environment, as a result of the pandemic, had a big impact on their well-being, schedule, as well as their performance. It brought a lot of 'apprehension' and 'uncertainty' for schoolteachers, learners, and their parents.
An additional factor that posed a challenge was the South African climate and dynamics. Maarman describes South Africa as a "protest nation", which puts the safety of the students journeying to and from school in jeopardy.
The main issue faced by the Class of 2022, according to Maarman, was the never-ending loadshedding crisis.
It was really an uphill battle for them for a few years.Rouaan Maarman, Deputy Dean of Research in the Faculty of Education - UWC
Despite all of these challenges, the Class of 2022 remained determined and persevered, coming out on top.
It [the pass rate] just speaks to some of the tenacity and resilience within South Africans and our young people; our learners themselves.Rouaan Maarman, Deputy Dean of Research in the Faculty of Education - UWC
We have to congratulate those who've been successful first and foremost, as well as the teachers, the parents, the school community and all the support they received.Rouaan Maarman, Deputy Dean of Research in the Faculty of Education - UWC
For Maarmanm, the throughput rate is of a concern, as the numbers of learners that have dropped out during their schooling career is high, especially in South Africa, and therefore don't qualify for higher education.
It [throughput rate] is a big challenge for us because year on year a lot of young people and school-going children are leaving the schooling system or the basic education system.Rouaan Maarman, Deputy Dean of Research in the Faculty of Education - UWC
