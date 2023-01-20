Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss

Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Loadshedding, taxi strikes and Covid, the class of '22 has been through it all The odds were stacked against them, but they still came out on top. 20 January 2023 12:57 PM
Cape of Cocaine: the drug bust that kept a tonne of cocaine off our streets Bulgarian mafia used W Cape to smuggle cocaine into SA which resulted in the second-largest drug bust in SAs history. 20 January 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town. 20 January 2023 11:45 AM
[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom When the power to Frangipani Boerdery failed when a transformer broke down, 40 000 chickens suffered an agonising death. 20 January 2023 11:08 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
View all Business
Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket Going to a concert or planning a date? Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths shares his tips to pack a picnic basket. 20 January 2023 1:53 PM
'We're on the crest of a psychedelic medicine renaissance' - Dr Eve Psychedelics can conjure up negative images, but psychedelic medicine may be useful in treating mental illness, research finds. 20 January 2023 12:53 PM
SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need. 20 January 2023 6:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter. 20 January 2023 1:30 PM
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
20 January 2023 12:19 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Italian Mafia
Bongani Bingwa
Matteo Massina Denaro
Mafia boss

Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.

  • Police discovered a ‘secret chamber’ around 300m from where Denaro was found.

  • The hideout contained valuable items and empty boxes which may have previously contained documents.

Italy's mafia Matteo Denaro. Picture: @Chimpreports/Twitter
Italy's mafia Matteo Denaro. Picture: @Chimpreports/Twitter

Denaro, who is now in police custody, had reportedly been on the run for decades before being found by the police.

Around 300m from where he was found, according to Gilchrist, the Italian police found a second hideout or ‘secret chamber,’ only big enough for one person.

Inside, the Italian police say they found jewellery, gemstones, and silverware. Almost as if someone was planning to a runner from there.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Gilchrist says that the police also discovered empty paper boxes which could suggest that potentially important documents or files had been removed at the last moment.

He adds that police have suggested that somebody had been into the chamber after Denaro’s arrest.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss




