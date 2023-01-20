Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.
-
Police discovered a ‘secret chamber’ around 300m from where Denaro was found.
-
The hideout contained valuable items and empty boxes which may have previously contained documents.
Denaro, who is now in police custody, had reportedly been on the run for decades before being found by the police.
Around 300m from where he was found, according to Gilchrist, the Italian police found a second hideout or ‘secret chamber,’ only big enough for one person.
Inside, the Italian police say they found jewellery, gemstones, and silverware. Almost as if someone was planning to a runner from there.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Gilchrist says that the police also discovered empty paper boxes which could suggest that potentially important documents or files had been removed at the last moment.
He adds that police have suggested that somebody had been into the chamber after Denaro’s arrest.
