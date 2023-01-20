Join #TeamSPCA and 'Run 4 animals' in the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has partnered with Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon to 'Run 4 animals'—a GREAT cause.
And they're calling on YOU to help by running and joining #TeamSPCA.
It costs the Cape of Good Hope SPCA about R450 to rescue and rehabilitate one wild animal and their wildlife department costs R1M to run annually.
Your spot in ‘Run 4 animals’ will help keep these going, saving lots of furry babies because registration fees are R500.
So, register here to 'Run 4 animals' with the half (21 km) or full marathons (56 km).
Other event details include:
Date: 15 April 2023
Start Time: 5:10 am
Start Venue: Newlands (Main Road on the corner of Dean Street)
End Venue: UCT Rugby Fields, Upper Campus in Rondebosch
Time: 7 hours mat to mat
Contact Claudia at awareness@spca-ct.co.za for more information.
If you're unable to participate, you can still help by donating to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA by clicking over here.
COME OOOOON sporty-animal lovers, put on your running shoes for our furry friends and reach those #lifegoals #fitnessgoals and #animalrescuegoals.
This article first appeared on KFM : Join #TeamSPCA and 'Run 4 animals' in the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CapeofGoodHopeSPCA/posts/pfbid0ZsMCs2V6TADMHL3UH4HtH8C8xy1qWeegC1w8XYSRcVtTs6vJgav33HeqLLAV5Vs7l
