



The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has partnered with Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon to 'Run 4 animals'—a GREAT cause.

And they're calling on YOU to help by running and joining #TeamSPCA.

It costs the Cape of Good Hope SPCA about R450 to rescue and rehabilitate one wild animal and their wildlife department costs R1M to run annually.

Your spot in ‘Run 4 animals’ will help keep these going, saving lots of furry babies because registration fees are R500.

So, register here to 'Run 4 animals' with the half (21 km) or full marathons (56 km).

Other event details include:

Date: 15 April 2023

Start Time: 5:10 am

Start Venue: Newlands (Main Road on the corner of Dean Street)

End Venue: UCT Rugby Fields, Upper Campus in Rondebosch

Time: 7 hours mat to mat

Contact Claudia at awareness@spca-ct.co.za for more information.

If you're unable to participate, you can still help by donating to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA by clicking over here.

COME OOOOON sporty-animal lovers, put on your running shoes for our furry friends and reach those #lifegoals #fitnessgoals and #animalrescuegoals.

This article first appeared on KFM : Join #TeamSPCA and 'Run 4 animals' in the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon