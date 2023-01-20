New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace'





John Maytham interviews Dr Emma Dunlop-Bennett, The High Commissioner of New Zealand.

Yesterday (Thursday), Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that will be stepping down no later than 7 February 2023.

Ardern says that she's only human and that her time has come to close this chapter of her life.

Her new chapter includes family time – getting married and being more present in the day to day routine of her kids.

Dr Emma Dunlop-Bennett says that Prime Minister Ardern has done an exceptional job in her position, steering the country in the right direction, despite all of the challenges that have been thrown her way.

It has just been one thing after the other, and yet through all of that, Prime Minister Ardern has been a constant, she has led with grit and grace. Dr Emma Dunlop-Bennett, The High Commissioner of New Zealand

She really has done well for our country and our people. Dr Emma Dunlop-Bennett, The High Commissioner of New Zealand

Prime Minister Ardern's approach has always had a focus on kindness and doing the best by people, for people, says Dr Dunlop-Bennett, and this will live on as her legacy.

Her legacy to my mind is really one where she has demonstrated that you can lead a country and do it with kindness. Dr Emma Dunlop-Bennett, The High Commissioner of New Zealand

Anyone that has the courage, at the height of their career to step down because they feel they just don't have what it takes to faithfully serve and take the country forward, I think should be applauded. Dr Emma Dunlop-Bennett, The High Commissioner of New Zealand

In Ardern's words:

I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.