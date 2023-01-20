'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour





Gregory Porter is a two-time Grammy award winning musician.

He won both his Grammys for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2014 and in 2017.

Porter will perform in front of a sell-out crowd on Saturday night as part of his solo concert tour, ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter'.

PICTURE CREDIT: Gregory Porter/ Twitter

Two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter will be performing at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden as part of his first solo concert tour.

His fourth album, Take Me to the Alley, earned him his second Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2017 and has been nominated seven times for a Grammy award.

He'll perform in front of a sold-out audience at Kirstenbosch on Saturday, performing songs such as his 2013 hit, Hey Laura.

Porter will perform six shows in total, as part of his solo concert tour, ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter', which begins in Cape Town on Saturday night, followed by tour dates in Johannesburg.

The concert, which is brought to you by Liberty and Showtime Management in association with CapeTalk and 702, sold out within days of going on sale.

He says he was surprised by the response South Africans had to his tour.

Unfortunately I haven't had the opportunity to come to South Africa as often as I would like, so it's wonderful to know that there is this pent up energy that's been sustained over the years. Gregory Porter, jazz artist & two-time Grammy award winner.

For me, music has always been about coming with a humble and honest expression about love and life, and I hope the audience will be ready to receive. Gregory Porter, jazz artist & two-time Grammy award winner.

In many ways, I feel a special affinity for South Africa, for many reasons. Gregory Porter, jazz artist & two-time Grammy award winner.

