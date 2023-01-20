'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour
-
Gregory Porter is a two-time Grammy award winning musician.
-
He won both his Grammys for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2014 and in 2017.
-
Porter will perform in front of a sell-out crowd on Saturday night as part of his solo concert tour, ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter'.
Two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter will be performing at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden as part of his first solo concert tour.
His fourth album, Take Me to the Alley, earned him his second Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2017 and has been nominated seven times for a Grammy award.
He'll perform in front of a sold-out audience at Kirstenbosch on Saturday, performing songs such as his 2013 hit, Hey Laura.
Porter will perform six shows in total, as part of his solo concert tour, ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter', which begins in Cape Town on Saturday night, followed by tour dates in Johannesburg.
The concert, which is brought to you by Liberty and Showtime Management in association with CapeTalk and 702, sold out within days of going on sale.
He says he was surprised by the response South Africans had to his tour.
Unfortunately I haven't had the opportunity to come to South Africa as often as I would like, so it's wonderful to know that there is this pent up energy that's been sustained over the years.Gregory Porter, jazz artist & two-time Grammy award winner.
For me, music has always been about coming with a humble and honest expression about love and life, and I hope the audience will be ready to receive.Gregory Porter, jazz artist & two-time Grammy award winner.
In many ways, I feel a special affinity for South Africa, for many reasons.Gregory Porter, jazz artist & two-time Grammy award winner.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Entertainment
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical
Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.Read More
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business
Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL!Read More
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT
Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.Read More
WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday
The two-time Grammy award winning artist returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter.Read More
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!
The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video.Read More
Rosebank resident helps struggling teens from Langa save stray dogs and puppies
Pippa Hudson chats with Katja Möbitz, Emihle Ngwangqa (13), and Blessing Sondlo (14) about their dog-rescue work in Langa.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival
Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown
'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe.Read More