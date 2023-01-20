'We're on the crest of a psychedelic medicine renaissance' - Dr Eve





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE.

Psychedelic medicine can have significant mental health benefits when used with psychotherapists .

Ketamine is currently the only legal psychedelic medication.

According to Wasserman, psychedelics in the form of plants and fungi have been used in indigenous medicinal traditions for hundreds of years.

In the 50s, American universities began to do research into the impact of psychedelics - particularly LSD, MDMA, and later Ketamine - on mental health and well-being.

They did a lot of research in the 50s and 60s, mostly on students at the time and on therapists, looking to see the mood-altering impact of certain psychedelic medicine on people with mental illness. Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE

She says that this was specifically used to try and treat people with depression, anxiety, alcohol addiction, eating disorders, PTSD and trauma.

Wasserman says the research at the time showed promise in treating mental illness quickly, especially in those with treatment-resistant conditions.

What they found is that psychedelic medicine had an immediate impact on people, on depression and on addiction and on anxiety, bringing on wonderful changes in their mental well-being. Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE

While this research was halted for some time, largely due to the war on drugs in the 1960s, Wasserman says in the last 20 years there has been a resurgence in the interest in psychedelic research.

She adds that there is an expectation that in 2024 the use of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD is likely to gain final FDA approval.

We are on the crest of what is being called a psychedelic renaissance, a mental health revolution. Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE

At this stage, Ketamine assisted psychotherapy is the only psychedelic medication that is legal globally but it has been shown to be extremely effective when used safely and properly says Wasserman.

