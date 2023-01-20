Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
In memory of David Crosby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shiloh Noone
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Love meat tender? That's tough luck, because most SA beef is chewy, scientists find.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Strydom
Today at 16:55
# An hour with Ricky Shroeder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ricky Shroeder
Today at 17:20
Light pollution: Huge fall in stars that can be seen with naked eye
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Botha
Today at 17:45
Jack Hammer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Martin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
'We're on the crest of a psychedelic medicine renaissance' - Dr Eve

20 January 2023 12:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Dr Eve
psychedelic therapy
Thabo Shole-Mashao
psychedelic medicine
Marlene Wasserman

Psychedelics can conjure up negative images, but psychedelic medicine may be useful in treating mental illness, research finds.

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE.

  • Psychedelic medicine can have significant mental health benefits when used with psychotherapists.

  • Ketamine is currently the only legal psychedelic medication.

© rolffimages/123rf.com
© rolffimages/123rf.com

According to Wasserman, psychedelics in the form of plants and fungi have been used in indigenous medicinal traditions for hundreds of years.

In the 50s, American universities began to do research into the impact of psychedelics - particularly LSD, MDMA, and later Ketamine - on mental health and well-being.

They did a lot of research in the 50s and 60s, mostly on students at the time and on therapists, looking to see the mood-altering impact of certain psychedelic medicine on people with mental illness.

Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE

She says that this was specifically used to try and treat people with depression, anxiety, alcohol addiction, eating disorders, PTSD and trauma.

Wasserman says the research at the time showed promise in treating mental illness quickly, especially in those with treatment-resistant conditions.

What they found is that psychedelic medicine had an immediate impact on people, on depression and on addiction and on anxiety, bringing on wonderful changes in their mental well-being.

Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE

While this research was halted for some time, largely due to the war on drugs in the 1960s, Wasserman says in the last 20 years there has been a resurgence in the interest in psychedelic research.

She adds that there is an expectation that in 2024 the use of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD is likely to gain final FDA approval.

We are on the crest of what is being called a psychedelic renaissance, a mental health revolution.

Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE

At this stage, Ketamine assisted psychotherapy is the only psychedelic medication that is legal globally but it has been shown to be extremely effective when used safely and properly says Wasserman.

Listen to the audio above for more.


