4-day work week pilot set to start in South Africa next month

There are about 20 companies in South Africa that have signed up for the 4-day work week pilot study that will start next month and last for a period of 6 months.

Study results so far from the different parts of the world admittingly not in South Africa yet but New Zealand, Australia and other European countries all show that the benefit go to both employee and employer. Professor Mark Smith, Director of Stellenbosch Business School

...employees because they get better wellbeing, they get extra time off the week, they get time to do other things and they feel a sense of satisfaction from being more productive. Professor Mark Smith, Director of Stellenbosch Business School

Employers because they have more productivity and that shows themselves as being good employers and that they are able to retain and attract employees. Professor Mark Smith, Director of Stellenbosch Business School

Professor Smith says that the four-day work week has been used in all fields, but it could be implemented in different ways.

Four-day work week does not mean that everybody takes Friday off and closes up shop. It might mean that we take different days off during the week to make sure that we still give good service or a good product. Prof Mark Smith - Director of Stellenbosch Business School

He adds that the downside of the 4-day work week is that some employees might experience increased intensity in their working week.

