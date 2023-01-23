Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town
There’s always something exciting happening in Cape Town. Next week is no different as the incredible and popular London based speak easy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from Monday 23rd to Friday the 27th of January.
The tour will visit some of the coolest bars in the mother city. After work , clock off and join in on this incredible experience.
Here’s where you can catch Nightjar as they tour Cape Town:
23 Jan – 7pm till late at Gorgeous George Hotel
24 Jan – 5pm till late fable
Fable is also a recent Unlock the Cape spot shared by Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus
Click here to read more about the fable experience
25 Jan – 1pm-3pm for a Nightjar masterclass at Gorgeous George Hotel
26 Jan – 5pm till late, The Drinkery
You don’t want to miss out on this!
This article first appeared on KFM : Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town
Source : Nightjar Instagram
