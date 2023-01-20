Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report Express: Magashule court appearance, no visible ANC support

20 January 2023 2:45 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
ANC
Ace Magashule

All the news you need to know.

The lead story on The Midday Report this afternoon - the former ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, made an appearance in court today to answer for charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering against him and sixteen co-accused.

It was notable that no ANCs member came out in a show of support for the former secretary general, as has been commonplace for other ANC members in the past.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Professor Sethulego Matebesi, a political analyst, about the matter.

It was for me for the very first time that I've seen that not even a grouping of ANC members there. And I know some people will say, but they knew that the case will be postponed. We've seen on numerous occasions that people will come out and march, even if they knew that cases will be postponed.

Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analayst

But there was not a single [sign] of anyone draped or dressed in ANC regalia, as we have seen, coming out in support of Mr Ace Magashule. [...] It was quite shocking to see.

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Civil society organisation, Not In My Name International stages a march against power cuts at the Union Buildings.
  • National Matric Results released. 80.1% Pass rate achieved for the class of 2022.
  • The DA says the real 2022 matric pass rate is actually 54.6%, an increase from 2021’s 50.4%.

Scroll up for full audio.




20 January 2023 2:45 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
ANC
Ace Magashule

Share this:
