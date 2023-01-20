Cape of Cocaine: the drug bust that kept a tonne of cocaine off our streets
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Aron Hyman, Timeslive’s Reporter.
The police have busted a ship carrying a tonne of cocaine being smuggled into the country.
Hyman says that with cutting agents that could turn into 10 tonnes of cocaine.
According to Hyman the first bust happened in March 2021 in Saldanha bay and marked the first of six major cocaine busts that happened within our boarders.
The bust, conducted by the South African Police Service Western Cape Organised Crime narcotics unit, was the result of several months of intensive investigations.
It is months and months of intensive work and intensive investigating… spending nights and days literally 48 or 72 hours with very little sleep.Aron Hyman, Timeslive’s reporter
After 6 months of building a case he says the police new what ship would be attempting to brin a tonne of cocaine into the country.
It was a tonne of uncut cocaine. If the put cutting agents into it and it lands up on the streets of South Africa that becomes 10 tonnes.Aron Hyman, Timeslive’s reporter
In that years approximately four tonnes of cocaine were confiscated he adds.
