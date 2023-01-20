The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play





• Chi Mhende says playing the role of a male is very interesting but she does wish she understood men in general

• She is so happy to be back in Cape Town and back in the theatre space

I feel it is my career trajectory and I feel honoured that people trust me to go into this space, and I also have great support. Charlene Chiedza 'Chi' Kudzai Mhende - Actress, Director and Voice over artist

Mhende says that this will be the fourth Maynardville Shakespeare play of which she will be a part.

She adds that she is honoured and grateful that after ten years she is back at Maynardville for this specific play.

She says playing a male role is exciting.

Hence the male role and also I will be playing the king of the fairies and her politer the Queen... the Amazonian Queen. Charlene Chiedza 'Chi' Kudzai Mhende - Actress, Director and Voice over artist

