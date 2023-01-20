Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
In memory of David Crosby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shiloh Noone
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Love meat tender? That’s tough luck, because most SA beef is chewy, scientists find.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Strydom
Today at 16:55
# An hour with Ricky Shroeder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ricky Shroeder
Today at 17:20
Light pollution: Huge fall in stars that can be seen with naked eye
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Botha
Today at 17:45
Jack Hammer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Martin
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Loadshedding, taxi strikes and Covid, the class of '22 has been through it all The odds were stacked against them, but they still came out on top. 20 January 2023 12:57 PM
Cape of Cocaine: the drug bust that kept a tonne of cocaine off our streets Bulgarian mafia used W Cape to smuggle cocaine into SA which resulted in the second-largest drug bust in SAs history. 20 January 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town. 20 January 2023 11:45 AM
[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom When the power to Frangipani Boerdery failed when a transformer broke down, 40 000 chickens suffered an agonising death. 20 January 2023 11:08 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
View all Business
Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket Going to a concert or planning a date? Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths shares his tips to pack a picnic basket. 20 January 2023 1:53 PM
'We're on the crest of a psychedelic medicine renaissance' - Dr Eve Psychedelics can conjure up negative images, but psychedelic medicine may be useful in treating mental illness, research finds. 20 January 2023 12:53 PM
SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need. 20 January 2023 6:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter. 20 January 2023 1:30 PM
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Local

Mandela's life gets turned into a musical

20 January 2023 1:28 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Proudly South African
Musical theatre
Bianca Resnekov

Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.

Bianca Resnekov interviews brothers Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Musical Composers.

According to the brothers, the musical aims at delivering a Broadway-type musical but showcasing Madiba in a different, intimate light – Madiba as a father, as a husband and as a friend, opposed to the iconic political figure.

Watch the trailer below:

The musical has received 'incredible' support from the Mandela family since the early stages of production.

The duo initially "nervously" reached out to Luvuyo Madasa in 2014, to get feedback on some of the demos that had been recorded.

From there, the Borowsky brothers presented their work to other members of the Mandela family and continued the rest of the production once they received their stamp of approval.

We're just truly blessed to have their support and partnership.

Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Musical Composers

Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky ensured that this would be a proudly South African production and made the commitment that it would be one from the get-go.

Because of this, casting South Africans and collaborating with South Africans to portray the South African reality was imperative.

South Africans enrolled across the board...and all the investors also. We've had an enormous support from South African investors.

Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Musical Composers

The tickets for the in-person experience are sold out, but you're still able to watch it online from the comfort of your home, via youngvic.org.

It is an immersive multi-camera player experience that allows audience members to pick their preferred camera angle during the live show, to offer unique perspectives of the show.

It's pretty much a dream come true for us. It's hard right now to feel it, we're a little bit numb.

Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Musical Composers

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




20 January 2023 1:28 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Proudly South African
Musical theatre
Bianca Resnekov

More from Entertainment

Gregory Porter, seven-time Grammy nominee. Picture: Supplied.

'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour

20 January 2023 1:30 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course named Doggy Parton @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business

19 January 2023 6:45 AM

Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: @isaiahgarza on TikTok

[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer

18 January 2023 1:39 PM

What a beautiful moment!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gregory Porter, seven-time Grammy nominee. Picture: Supplied.

WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday

18 January 2023 6:43 AM

The two-time Grammy award winning artist returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!

18 January 2023 5:56 AM

The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stray dog. Picture: Pixabay.com

Rosebank resident helps struggling teens from Langa save stray dogs and puppies

17 January 2023 12:26 PM

Pippa Hudson chats with Katja Möbitz, Emihle Ngwangqa (13), and Blessing Sondlo (14) about their dog-rescue work in Langa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Philharmonic playing at Maynardville Open Air Theatre 2018. Image credit Bronwyn Lloyd.jpg

Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival

13 January 2023 2:10 PM

Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: Official_MissSA/Twitter

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown

13 January 2023 10:07 AM

'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54

13 January 2023 6:24 AM

The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Loadshedding, taxi strikes and Covid, the class of '22 has been through it all

20 January 2023 12:57 PM

The odds were stacked against them, but they still came out on top.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cocaine. Picture: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

Cape of Cocaine: the drug bust that kept a tonne of cocaine off our streets

20 January 2023 12:33 PM

Bulgarian mafia used W Cape to smuggle cocaine into SA which resulted in the second-largest drug bust in SAs history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year

20 January 2023 11:45 AM

Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An image of Sheba the tigress in her enclosure. Sheba escaped on 14 January 2023 and has been on the loose since. She was spotted at a Midvaal waterhole on 16 January 2023. Picture: Supplied

Why was anyone even permitted to keep a tiger? Well, Gauteng laws allow it

20 January 2023 11:39 AM

Sheba the tigress' escape has opened up a debate on the legalities of keeping a wild animal as a pet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom

20 January 2023 11:08 AM

When the power to Frangipani Boerdery failed when a transformer broke down, 40 000 chickens suffered an agonising death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga honoured the matric class of 2022's top performers in Midrand on 19 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results

20 January 2023 9:56 AM

Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse is the top achiever in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding

20 January 2023 7:26 AM

The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rustenburg Girls' High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5. Picture: @RustenburgGirls/Twitter

Hard work & dedication key for one of SA's top matrics, Kelly Grace Prowse

20 January 2023 7:04 AM

Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© photoman/123rf.com

SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill

20 January 2023 6:10 AM

In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyddik/123rf.com

South African navy to take part in military drills with China and warring Russia

20 January 2023 5:31 AM

The military drills are scheduled for 17 to 27 February, off the coasts of Durban and Richards Bay, in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results

Local

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

Lifestyle

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC Education MEC lauds matric class of 2022

20 January 2023 3:43 PM

CoCT poised for investment after receiving another clean audit

20 January 2023 3:32 PM

ANC MP arrested for alleged murder of his wife

20 January 2023 3:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA