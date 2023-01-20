Mandela's life gets turned into a musical





Bianca Resnekov interviews brothers Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Musical Composers.

According to the brothers, the musical aims at delivering a Broadway-type musical but showcasing Madiba in a different, intimate light – Madiba as a father, as a husband and as a friend, opposed to the iconic political figure.

Watch the trailer below:

The musical has received 'incredible' support from the Mandela family since the early stages of production.

The duo initially "nervously" reached out to Luvuyo Madasa in 2014, to get feedback on some of the demos that had been recorded.

From there, the Borowsky brothers presented their work to other members of the Mandela family and continued the rest of the production once they received their stamp of approval.

We're just truly blessed to have their support and partnership. Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Musical Composers

Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky ensured that this would be a proudly South African production and made the commitment that it would be one from the get-go.

Because of this, casting South Africans and collaborating with South Africans to portray the South African reality was imperative.

South Africans enrolled across the board...and all the investors also. We've had an enormous support from South African investors. Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Musical Composers

The tickets for the in-person experience are sold out, but you're still able to watch it online from the comfort of your home, via youngvic.org.

It is an immersive multi-camera player experience that allows audience members to pick their preferred camera angle during the live show, to offer unique perspectives of the show.

It's pretty much a dream come true for us. It's hard right now to feel it, we're a little bit numb. Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Musical Composers

