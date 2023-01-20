City blames national budget cuts for SAPS staffing crisis in Simon's Town





The City of Cape Town says it's doing what it can to mitigate a staffing crisis at the Simon's Town police station.

The Community Policing forum in the charming tourist hotspot has raised the red flag over understaffing at its local SAPS branch.

Former CPF chair, Eileen Haywood, issued a statement confirming the CPF had to shut down because of "the police's provincial and national management ignoring our repeated requests for additional staffing at the station to merely achieve the bare minimum required for a station to function correctly."

The statement goes on to cite multiple instances that required police attention, but none was forthcoming because the station had no officers to deploy.

The City of Cape Town's Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, told Lester national budget cuts were to blame for the crisis.

I think the situation is is dire and our fight really here is not with SAPS they have to make do with what they are given. I think about 11 and a half billion [withdrawn from their budget] this year, they are seeing significant cuts to the staff establishment and there's not much they can do about that. JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The City has moved to mitigate the effects of the staffing crisis by deploying LEAP forces, metro police and traffic police to assist.

However, Smith says the situation is simply untenable in the long term.

He explains that reasonable staffing numbers equate to 1 police officer per 250 citizens, in the worst case scenario, 1 officer to 350 citizens is still workable.

But in the Simon's Town area there is only 1 officer to 500 citizens.

But when you get to the detectives, the situation is very dire. And that's in fact where your recurrent criminals, and these are often your dangerous and career criminals, are allowed to come back over and over because they don't they don't get convicted. JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

