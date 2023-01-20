Funeral industry laments loadshedding





It's not enough that loadshedding is impacting every aspect of the South African life, it's now also affecting the after life, and in a truly grisly way.

Mortuary operators are now advising clients to bury their loved ones within 4 days, because they simply can't reliably store the mortal remains.

The pressures that we have with loadshedding is increasing day by day. What we wish, is that those that can bury within four days, let them do so. Our generators are getting strained. Vuyo Mabindisa - South African Funeral Practitioners Association

Bodies need to be stored at temperatures of less than 5°C.

However, multiple electricity outages on a daily basis mean it's increasingly difficult to maintain the temperatures in cold rooms - especially in the midst of summer.

Some parlours have resorted to moving bodies between facilities, cooperating to ensure that remains are kept at the correct temperature.

However, even that workaround is affected by loadshedding, as it impedes the flow of traffic.

