Legalising cannabis may influence drop in codeine demand – US study





Research involving 21 US states that legally allow cannabis usage saw a significant reduction in codeine distribution.

The study proved that distribution went down by 26% and if the cannabis laws were in effect for four years or more demand decreased by 37%.

Prescription opioid contributes to more than 10,000 overdose deaths annually.

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Legalising weeds also decreased codeine distribution through hospitals, which often have less permissive policies than pharmacies.

The study is the first to separately examine the impact of recreational cannabis laws along with shipments of opioids to hospitals, pharmacies, and other endpoint distributors.

The researchers analysed data from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Automation of Reports and Consolidation Orders System which tracks the flow of controlled substances in the U.S.

The research also saw a minimal impact on the distribution of other opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine.

Researcher and co-author Johanna Catherine Maclean said that while cannabis and opioids can be used to minimise chronic pain symptoms, they aren’t equivalent in their impact on health.

“Increasing legal access to cannabis may shift some consumers away from opioids and toward cannabis,” she said. “While all substances have some risks, cannabis use is arguably less harmful to health than the nonmedical use of prescription opioids.”