'In 2024 we would love to put 60 electrical buses on the road' - Golden Arrow





One of the Golden Arrow electric buses. Picture: @mec_mitchell/Twitter

According to Naitling two electric buses have been tested since April 2022 and they have received good results from those tested buses.

85,000km testing done and with really good results. Gideon Naitling - Company Engineer, Golden Arrow bus Service

There are two buses in operational and carrying passengers. Gideon Naitling - Company Engineer, Golden Arrow bus Service

He adds that they are going to save between 60% and 70% of energy that is required to move the vehicles.

Naitling says that because the capital cost to import a vehicle has become unaffordable in South Africa, the buses will then need to be built locally which will then become an opportunity to create an industry in South Africa.