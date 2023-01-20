Streaming issues? Report here
Beano's Bash Street Kids’ illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89

20 January 2023
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
The renowned Beano illustrator passed a few weeks his OBE, which lauded his contribution to the arts, was announced in December

Sutherland, the artist behind the comic book series Dennis the Menace and longest-running comic Beano's Bash Street Kids died at age 89.

He was a cartoonist with DC Thomson, who announced his death on Thursday.

Sutherland was described as the "single most important illustrator in Beano history" by the editor of the children's comic.

The cartoonist began illustrating the Bash Street Kids in 1962 and spent over 60 years with Beano.

Beano plans to showcase Sutherland's relentless passion for drawing as his final illustrations - drawn in 2022 and near the end of his life - will appear in next week’s issue of the comic.

Sutherland drew right until the end according to his wife, Margaret. "[He] only put his pen down last month when he took ill".

"He just kept going and the editors remained happy with his work."




