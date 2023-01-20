Beano's Bash Street Kids’ illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89
Sutherland, the artist behind the comic book series Dennis the Menace and longest-running comic Beano's Bash Street Kids died at age 89.
He was a cartoonist with DC Thomson, who announced his death on Thursday.
Today we have the sad job of telling the world that our dear friend David Sutherland OBE has passed away.— Beano (@BeanoOfficial) January 19, 2023
David joined Beano in 1959 as a freelance contributor and over the last 63 years has become one of the most important Beano artists in its history.
Sutherland was described as the "single most important illustrator in Beano history" by the editor of the children's comic.
The cartoonist began illustrating the Bash Street Kids in 1962 and spent over 60 years with Beano.
Beano plans to showcase Sutherland's relentless passion for drawing as his final illustrations - drawn in 2022 and near the end of his life - will appear in next week’s issue of the comic.
Sutherland drew right until the end according to his wife, Margaret. "[He] only put his pen down last month when he took ill".
"He just kept going and the editors remained happy with his work."
So very sad to hear of the passing of legendary comic artist and Beano mainstay, David Sutherland. He'd been the artist on the Bash Street Kids since 1962, and for readers of a certain age, he gave us his iconic interpretation of Dennis the Menace. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/S9Z3pVSIlb— Andy Fanton (2023 Remaster) (@YourPalFanton) January 19, 2023
Here's a David Sutherland panel I love, from a Beano celebrating 65 years of the Bash Street Kids back in 2019. Nothing gave me quite as much joy as writing the words, "Large panel, classroom. Absolute chaos" because you'd know David would absolutely deliver. Love the details. pic.twitter.com/QRbPj6tyjz— Andy Fanton (2023 Remaster) (@YourPalFanton) January 20, 2023
Beano artist David Sutherland has sadly passed away.— Scott (@ellis2s) January 20, 2023
He created the Bash Street Kids comic strips, which i used to get the annual of every year. Looked forward to them every Christmas. Loved them! RIP. pic.twitter.com/9Illbvr68I
