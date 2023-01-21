How to cope in a toxic work environment





In recent years, there's been a shift towards creating more healthy and inclusive workspaces that focus on mental health and work-life balance.

Despite more conversation around toxic work environments, these issues continue to persist in the workplace.

Discrimination, bullying and manipulation are just some of the key behaviours in toxic work environments, which ultimately becomes systemic.

For employees, this toxicity can result in low productivity, high stress, low self esteem, a lack of trust and can take a physical toll on the body.

What measures can be taken if your company refuses to address it's toxic workplace culture?

Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander.

You need to make some form of decision. You cannot continue working in the environment in that way. Either you leave your place of employment or your fight it. Fighting it would require getting the right legal help and but you need to address the issue at hand. Daniel Den Hollander, clinical psychologist

Your freedom and emancipation can never be given to you. It must be taken. And there's something quite liberating about the fact of realizing your worth. Daniel Den Hollander, clinical psychologist

Suffering from burnout is one of the symptoms of working in a toxic environment, which Hollander calls a fight between the mind and the body.

When toxicity is at its peak, the body is unable to tolerate it any longer but the mind keeps pushing.

Any change comes with resistance. In fact, if you make a change and there's no resistance, then you're not really changing. Daniel Den Hollander, clinical psychologist

Part of the problem in the workplace is bullying - a form of coercive behaviour by a person or group which can cause harm to another's dignity and self-esteem.

Bullying is often enabled by the organisational structure, which allows it to thrive.

We talk about sexism and racism but we sometimes forget that the underlying dynamic behind all of these 'isms' is prejudices. It's as if one prejudice is less harmful than another. Prejudice is harmful and it cannot be healthy in any form. Daniel Den Hollander, clinical psychologist

A lot of the time that comes through social norming. There's a social responsibility on ourselves to call that out even if they come through in subtle forms. It forces a person into a chain of complete disempowerment. Daniel Den Hollander, clinical psychologist

