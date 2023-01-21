Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
How to cope in a toxic work environment Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments. 21 January 2023 7:10 AM
Legalising cannabis may influence drop in codeine demand – US study An American study has revealed that recreational use of cannabis may result in less demand for codeine. 20 January 2023 3:07 PM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule court appearance, no visible ANC support All the news you need to know. 20 January 2023 2:45 PM
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town. 20 January 2023 11:45 AM
[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom When the power to Frangipani Boerdery failed when a transformer broke down, 40 000 chickens suffered an agonising death. 20 January 2023 11:08 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
Beano's Bash Street Kids’ illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89 The renowned Beano illustrator passed a few weeks his OBE, which lauded his contribution to the arts, was announced in December 20 January 2023 4:10 PM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket Going to a concert or planning a date? Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths shares his tips to pack a picnic basket. 20 January 2023 1:53 PM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter. 20 January 2023 1:30 PM
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award

21 January 2023 9:10 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Baxter Theatre
playwright
Lara Foot
international award

Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world.
Baxter CEO Lara Foot Photo: Facebook
Baxter CEO Lara Foot Photo: Facebook

Fresh off the back of the phenomenal success of Aunty Merle: Things Get Real, Baxter CEO Lara Foot has bagged another prestigious international award.

The accomplished playwright has received a lifetime achievement award from the International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) for "enriching the international performing arts."

Foot has been in the theatre industry for 35 years, making her mark as a director, producer, writer, actress and filmmaker.

She's directed more than 70 productions, most of them South African plays.

Her productions have shone a light on critical social issues facing the country, which have earned her multiple accolades.

Amy MacIver was in conversation with Foot on the significance of the award.

At first I wasn't sure what this award went. When I went to New York for the event, only then did I realise it was a big deal. There were 540 people from 60 countries from different theatres around the world. It's nice to be in a bigger pool and have people acknowledge the work you've done. It was quite amazing and unexpected.

Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre

Foot's introduction into the world of theatre started as a bushy-tailed 18 year old in conservative Pretoria during apartheid.

A visit to the Market Theatre to watch Barney Simon's 'Born in the RSA' was a life-changing experience, which became the catalyst for her foray into theatre.

After pondering the idea of studying law, Foot later applied for theatre school at Wits University, where she found a flair for directing and production.

Barney became my mentor at the Market and I worked there for seven years. I did several other jobs while studying to try to make money to create plays. Theatre is like a spiritual experience for me...people come together and there's a connection between the audience and the stage. There's a possibility of change and enlightenment and that's always been so important to me.

Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre

With an illustrious career in theatre both locally and internationally, Foot has an enviable resume with an array of directing and playwright credits under her belt.

Amongst her favourites are Karoo Moose, Tshepang and the Life and Times of Michael K, which uses puppetry in its performance.

I've worked with so many amazing people and I've done a lot of special productions.

Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre

Scroll up for the full conversation.




Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

How to cope in a toxic work environment

21 January 2023 7:10 AM

Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments.

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Legalising cannabis may influence drop in codeine demand – US study

20 January 2023 3:07 PM

An American study has revealed that recreational use of cannabis may result in less demand for codeine.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba hanging out in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success

20 January 2023 3:02 PM

Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.

Image copyright: sunshineseeds/123rf.com

City blames national budget cuts for SAPS staffing crisis in Simon's Town

20 January 2023 2:39 PM

Lester spoke to Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith about the crisis that's led to the shutdown of the local CPF

Family and friends attend the funeral service of late kwaito star Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on 19 August 2022. Picture: @buhlembhele_/Twitter

Funeral industry laments loadshedding

20 January 2023 2:33 PM

Bongani spoke to Vuyo Mabindisa about loadshedding's gruesome effects on undertakers, and what they're doing to work around it.

Mandela's life gets turned into a musical

20 January 2023 1:28 PM

Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.

FILE: Matric students celebrate after collecting their results in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN

Loadshedding, taxi strikes and Covid, the class of '22 has been through it all

20 January 2023 12:57 PM

The odds were stacked against them, but they still came out on top.

FILE: Cocaine. Picture: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

Cape of Cocaine: the drug bust that kept a tonne of cocaine off our streets

20 January 2023 12:33 PM

Bulgarian mafia used W Cape to smuggle cocaine into SA which resulted in the second-largest drug bust in SAs history.

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year

20 January 2023 11:45 AM

Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town.

FILE: An image of Sheba the tigress in her enclosure. Sheba escaped on 14 January 2023 and has been on the loose since. She was spotted at a Midvaal waterhole on 16 January 2023. Picture: Supplied

Why was anyone even permitted to keep a tiger? Well, Gauteng laws allow it

20 January 2023 11:39 AM

Sheba the tigress' escape has opened up a debate on the legalities of keeping a wild animal as a pet.

InstaPicture: @Rezebonna by Reze Bonna Photo

The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play

20 January 2023 3:50 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play.

Gregory Porter, seven-time Grammy nominee. Picture: Supplied.

'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour

20 January 2023 1:30 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter.

Mandela's life gets turned into a musical

20 January 2023 1:28 PM

Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course named Doggy Parton @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business

19 January 2023 6:45 AM

Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL!

Image credit: @isaiahgarza on TikTok

[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer

18 January 2023 1:39 PM

What a beautiful moment!

Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Gregory Porter, seven-time Grammy nominee. Picture: Supplied.

WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday

18 January 2023 6:43 AM

The two-time Grammy award winning artist returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter.

[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!

18 January 2023 5:56 AM

The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video.

A stray dog. Picture: Pixabay.com

Rosebank resident helps struggling teens from Langa save stray dogs and puppies

17 January 2023 12:26 PM

Pippa Hudson chats with Katja Möbitz, Emihle Ngwangqa (13), and Blessing Sondlo (14) about their dog-rescue work in Langa.

Cape Town Philharmonic playing at Maynardville Open Air Theatre 2018. Image credit Bronwyn Lloyd.jpg

Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival

13 January 2023 2:10 PM

Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!

