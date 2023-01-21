Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award





Baxter CEO Lara Foot Photo: Facebook

Fresh off the back of the phenomenal success of Aunty Merle: Things Get Real, Baxter CEO Lara Foot has bagged another prestigious international award.

The accomplished playwright has received a lifetime achievement award from the International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) for "enriching the international performing arts."

Foot has been in the theatre industry for 35 years, making her mark as a director, producer, writer, actress and filmmaker.

She's directed more than 70 productions, most of them South African plays.

Her productions have shone a light on critical social issues facing the country, which have earned her multiple accolades.

Amy MacIver was in conversation with Foot on the significance of the award.

At first I wasn't sure what this award went. When I went to New York for the event, only then did I realise it was a big deal. There were 540 people from 60 countries from different theatres around the world. It's nice to be in a bigger pool and have people acknowledge the work you've done. It was quite amazing and unexpected. Lara Foot, director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre

Foot's introduction into the world of theatre started as a bushy-tailed 18 year old in conservative Pretoria during apartheid.

A visit to the Market Theatre to watch Barney Simon's 'Born in the RSA' was a life-changing experience, which became the catalyst for her foray into theatre.

After pondering the idea of studying law, Foot later applied for theatre school at Wits University, where she found a flair for directing and production.

Barney became my mentor at the Market and I worked there for seven years. I did several other jobs while studying to try to make money to create plays. Theatre is like a spiritual experience for me...people come together and there's a connection between the audience and the stage. There's a possibility of change and enlightenment and that's always been so important to me. Lara Foot, director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre

With an illustrious career in theatre both locally and internationally, Foot has an enviable resume with an array of directing and playwright credits under her belt.

Amongst her favourites are Karoo Moose, Tshepang and the Life and Times of Michael K, which uses puppetry in its performance.

I've worked with so many amazing people and I've done a lot of special productions. Lara Foot, director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre

Scroll up for the full conversation.