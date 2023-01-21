Matric 2022: Stepping into the real world





Teens look to their parents for love and support in hard time. Picture: Deshnee Subramany / Eyewitness News

As the matriculants of 2022 celebrate their achievements, the real work begins as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

But if you didn't get the result you wanted, your academic dreams may be turned on its head.

Life after matric can be incredibly challenging and take you out of your comfort zone.

So what next?

Human potential and parenting Expert Nikki Bush speaks to Refiloe Mpakanyane about new beginnings and stepping out into the adult world.

There's usually two camps. There's the 'nailed it camp', who says well done and enjoy the moment. And there's the family who says 'you didn't make it' and they're looking for a different door for their kids to access their future. They may be going from plan A to plan B or C, and it's not what you or they had planned. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Even if you got 6 or 7 distinctions, it may be that you still won't get you into the course of your choice. It means thinking out of the box. You now have to make different choices about moving forward in life. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

If your matric result did not meet your expectation or worst case, if you failed, it's easy to become despondent and hopeless.

However, Grade 12 is not the end of the road and there are option for a re-write.

Matriculants should not be defined by their exam result.

I don't like the fact that your child's next step is determined by one set of exams. It's limiting and stressful. Its destructive to so many people, even to those who do well. The level of stress is unbelievable. But there are still choices. Attitude is the one choice people cannot take away from us. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

As kids step out into the real world, whether its to go to university, to have a gap year, or to do a re-write, Bush emphasized there are other options that's rarely spoken about.

These include micro certification, the TEFL English programme, coding and programming, digital marketing.

While many short courses are costly, several free ones are widely available on the internet.

Never stop learning. Even as adults, we have to add more talents to our CV to make us employable people. It's about how do you make yourself stand out of the crowd. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Scroll up for the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Matric 2022: Stepping into the real world