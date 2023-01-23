Eskom's permanent load shedding announcement proves govt is lying: DA





JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has come out guns blazing following news that South Africa may be in for permanent stage 2 and 3 power cuts over the next two years.

The country's biggest opposition party labeled it the clearest admission yet of government’s failure to solve the electricity crisis.

On Sunday, Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana and Eskom management gave an update on the electricity crisis.

He said that they were considering permanent load shedding of between stage two and three over the next two years in a bid to accommodate the necessary maintenance while giving South Africans a better sense of predictability and consistency.

DA MP Kevin Mileham said that this was an unprecedented move that would place an onerous burden on the economy and on citizens.

"Essentially, South Africans are being asked to stay in the dark for four hours a day while paying extortionate electricity tariffs which are due to rise by 33.77% over the next 16 months," he said.

Mileham said the announcement exposed as lies recent claims by government officials to the effect that load shedding could be done away with in the next six to 18 months.

"First, it was Gwede Mantashe who said he could end load shedding in six to twelve months, and then Enoch Godongwana, who claimed that power cuts will end in 12 to 18 months. Eskom has rubbished these claims and placed the country on permanent load shedding for two years with no guarantees after that."

The party is planning on marching to the African National Congress (ANC)'s headquarters at Luthuli House on Wednesday to protest against load shedding and the latest electricity tariff increase.

