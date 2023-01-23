South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Advice: Legal Talk - Myths around Common Law marriage (ZOOM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Vermaak
Today at 14:35
FILLER INTERVIEW: Swimmer attempts world record in Norway
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amber Fillary - South Africa’s under ice swimming Guinness World Record Holder
Today at 14:50
Music - Kyle Deutsch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Deutsch
Today at 15:20
Banks still charge up to R50 for instant payments, this collectively costs millions for South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Thompson
Today at 15:40
Developments in the Eskom crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 15:50
You work by the hour but the electricity is off for that hour?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 16:05
RFU's new rugby tackle laws
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 16:20
The Newlands Rugby Stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Do we still need a police minister?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 17:45
Airfryers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Jackman - Writer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy. 23 January 2023 11:19 AM
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power? The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis. 23 January 2023 11:08 AM
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts. 23 January 2023 10:39 AM
View all Local
Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems. 23 January 2023 8:25 AM
Eskom's permanent load shedding announcement proves govt is lying: DA Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham said that this was an unprecedented move that would place an onerous burden on the econo... 23 January 2023 5:13 AM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
View all Politics
61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023 A LinkedIn survey revealed that more than half of workers in the United States want to quit their job in 2023. 23 January 2023 11:42 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features. 23 January 2023 11:31 AM
[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have? Tenants "absolutely" have negotiation power and need to be vigilant of the terms and conditions before signing a lease agreement. 23 January 2023 8:43 AM
View all Business
[DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child Looking for your next DIY project? 23 January 2023 9:52 AM
Top-selling cars of 2022... Suzuki snapping at the heels of Toyota and VW If you are looking for a new car for 2023, the top choices for 2022 may give an idea of what to look out for. 23 January 2023 9:29 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
View all Sport
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Machu Picchu closed indefinitely after protestors wreck tram line One of the most famous tourist attractions in South America has been forced to close as a result of protests. 23 January 2023 8:03 AM
King Charles scales back coronation ceremony amid 'cost-of-living' crisis The British King is to be coronated soon, but with less pomp and ceremony than usual. 23 January 2023 7:47 AM
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola

23 January 2023 3:46 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Sharks
Bulls
Stormers
Toulouse
Champions Cup

Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previously contested only by European teams.

PARIS - Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola said on Sunday that South African sides "have turned things upside down" in the Champions Cup after his French club secured a last 16 home tie against the Bulls with a 20-16 win over Munster.

Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previously contested only by European teams.

Record five-time winners Toulouse needed just a bonus point in the re-run of the 2008 final to make sure of home ground advantage with the next round being played at the start of April, when they will play the Bulls.

"South Africans teams have turned things upside down," Mola told reporters.

"You may as well play them as they're here. I can't wait," he added.

Munster could have claimed a home tie for themselves with a bonus-point victory against the Top 14 leaders.

Nine of the 11 Toulouse's players named in France's squad for the Six Nations were part of Sunday's matchday 23.

Fly-half Joey Carbery started for the away side days after being omitted from Ireland's Six Nations set-up, while Jack Crowley, picked for the national squad, was at inside centre.

The home side led 11-8 at half-time as flanker John Hodnett responded for the visitors after Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia dived over early on for Toulouse.

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne silenced the sold-out home crowd eight minutes after the break as he found a way through the defence although Carbery missed a second conversion.

Munster led 13-11 with half an hour left but still needed to collect a bonus point to claim a home last-16 tie.

SARACENS AT HOME

Toulouse camped inside Munster's 22m and Melvyn Jaminet added a fifth three-pointer with six minutes left to clinch the home spot.

Later, in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh held on to beat Saracens, who won the last of their three titles in 2019.

Despite the 20-14 loss, the English side still claimed a knockout game on their own turf.

Earlier, Montpellier's South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach knocked London Irish out of the Champions Cup as well as Challenge Cup contention with a try that secured a 21-21 draw.

The French club had already qualified for the top-tier's next stage.

By the end of Saturday's action the teams in the last 16 were all known, including Leinster who hammered Racing 92 36-10 at Lansdowne Road, the venue of May 20's final to claim top seeding in Pool A.


This article first appeared on EWN : South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola




23 January 2023 3:46 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Sharks
Bulls
Stormers
Toulouse
Champions Cup

More from Sport

FILE: Former Proteas batter Hashim Amla. Picture: www.cricketworldcup.com

Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

19 January 2023 5:37 AM

Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations when he thrived in limited overs matches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian flag: Picture: Google

Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament

17 January 2023 1:04 PM

The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket'

16 January 2023 9:01 AM

The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the trophy after winning her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 12 September 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Picture: @usopen/Twitter

Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy

12 January 2023 7:16 AM

The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Cape Town Cycle Tour

Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route

11 January 2023 12:04 PM

David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (right) and his family. Picture: www.instagram.com/siya_kolisi_the_bear/

'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)

4 January 2023 9:45 AM

After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brazilian football legend, Pele. Picture: Neymar Júnior/Instagram

FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé

4 January 2023 7:53 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula One great Michael Schumacher. Picture: @LewisHamilton/Twitter

Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery

3 January 2023 9:39 AM

Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

30 December 2022 7:59 AM

The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Stormers' Deon Fourie celebrates the side's United Rugby Championship victory. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season'

23 December 2022 8:17 AM

Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA

Local Business

[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?

Local Business

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Load shedding threatens Gauteng's food security, says DA

23 January 2023 1:49 PM

Gupta duo's abscence from Nulane corruption trial won't affect proceedings - NPA

23 January 2023 12:46 PM

Strike at UCT may only happen on Friday, says Academics' Union

23 January 2023 12:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA