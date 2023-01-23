7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape
Lester Kiewit interviews Zandisile Luphahla, spokesperson for Northern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Environmental Affairs, Land Reform and Rural Development.
A heatwave sweeping across parts of the country has claimed the lives of seven farmworkers in the Northern Cape.
RELATED: Farmworkers fear speaking out over extreme work conditions, says Union
The South African Weather Services warned about the heatwave, and precautions such as an adjustment to working hours should have been taken, says Luphahla.
Luphahla says the MEC is talking to stakeholders to understand what went wrong.
The MEC, along with the Minister of Employment and Labour, will visit farms in the Northern Cape to investigate.
While load shedding may be a factor, it must not be used as an excuse, says Luphahla.
He says that farms had been given enough time to prepare by, for example, pumping water before load shedding kicked in.
Farm managers must ensure that the load shedding schedule is shared with its workers and that the team is well-prepared for when it commences, says Luphahla.
This is a very devastating matter.Zandisile Luphahla, spokesperson for Northern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Environmental Affairs, Land Reform and Rural Development
We cannot lose lives just because load shedding is an issue.Zandisile Luphahla, spokesperson for Northern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Environmental Affairs, Land Reform and Rural Development
