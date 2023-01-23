'Permanent load shedding for 2 years needed to address crisis once and for all'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Vally Padayachee, former executive manager of Eskom and former City Power Johannesburg executive.
-
South Africa may be faced with permanent load shedding for at least 24 months
-
The announcement was a long time coming, says Padayachee
South Africa may have to cope with stages two and three load shedding permanently for the next 24 months, warned Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana on the weekend.
Doing so will aid the recovery of generation performance while also creating some sense of predictability, he said.
Permanent stage two load shedding, however, will not guarantee safety from higher stages of load shedding.
Padayachee says that, as a customer of Eskom, he is despondent over the announcement, but as an energy professional he understands why this is necessary.
It was long coming... to try and address the load shedding once and for all, there was a need to maybe go for a permanent load shedding for a certain period.Vally Padayachee, former executive manager of Eskom
Eskom needs sufficient headroom to do proper maintenance, says Padayachee.
